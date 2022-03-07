Kraven The Hunter | Alessandro Nivola to Star as Villain in Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter for Sony

Sony’s new production on the Marvel character has just incorporated an important actor.

Kraven The Hunter, the new film from Sony Pictures about the character of Marvel Studios has added a new actor to its cast. Is about Alessandro Nivolawho recently played Dickie Moltisanti in the prequel to The Sopranos: The Many Saints of Newark.

The new production directed by JC Chandor from a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk, already has the stars Aaron Taylor Johnson as Kraven, Fred Hechinger as Chameleon, and Ariana DeBose as Calypso.

Although no further details of the plot are known, it is known that will follow one of Marvel’s most iconic charactersafter Venom, known as Sergey Kravinoff. Additionally, Kraven is one of Spider-Man’s most well-known enemies.

What role will Alessandro Nivola play in Kraven The Hunter?

Nivola will play nothing more and nothing less than the villain of the storyhowever, no details of the role are known.

The actor will star in an untitled David O Russell film that stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert DeNiro, Rami Malek and Anya Taylor Joy, among many others, as well as Jeff Baena’s comedy Spin Me Round, alongside to Alison Brie, which will premiere at SXSW on March 12.

Kraven: The Hunter will be released on January 13, 2023.