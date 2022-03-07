Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Penelope Draws ‘Step-Dad’ Travis Barker as Fans Think the Couple Are Secretly Married

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s nine-year-old daughter Penelope drew a picture of her future stepfather, Travis Barker.

The 46-year-old drummer revealed the drawing because fans believe he is secretly married to the reality star.

5

Travis took to his Instagram story on Sunday to share the pencil drawing, which showed the Blink-182 drummer’s face and neck covered in tattoos.

The drawing stopped at Travis’s shoulders and he seemed to be smiling at the image.

Penelope wrote Travis’s name on the drawing, while Kourtney’s name was also written on the piece of paper.

Travis captioned the post: “I love this Penelope.”

The caption concluded with a smiley emoji.

Kourtney, 42, got engaged to Travis in October 2021 after just a few months of dating.

Most read in Entertainment

In addition to Penelope, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shares children Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick, 38.

Meanwhile, Travis is the father of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46.

MARRIAGE SPECULATION

Travis shared the photo as fans continued to speculate that he is secretly married to Kourtney.

Kourtney fueled the rumors when she took Travis’s last name while writing her full name on the pad during a recent photo shoot with Bustle.

The KUWTK star, looking glam in an embellished bra and blazer, also scrawled “Kourtney and Travis Forever” on the page.

Late last month, fans thought they’d seen two major hints that a wedding is coming soon.

Kourtney and Travis headed to Palm Springs, sipping margaritas and enjoying vegan lunches on their journey.

The Poosh founder left her three children at home for the romantic getaway, and Scott was seen taking Mason Penelope and Reign to the beach in Miami.

Hours before their trip, Kourtney’s pastor and longtime friend Chad Veach was spotted at Rosewood Miramar Beach, where Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October.

Also, fans previously noticed that Kourtney had recently gotten a special manicure: red nails with Travis’s initials on them.

WEDDING PLANS

In January, sources claimed that Kourtney wants to get married on the beach in Montecito, where they got engaged.

“[Kourtney] it’s imagining themselves exchanging vows on the beach surrounded by red roses and candles, much like their engagement,” a source told Life & Style.

The insider added: “She is speaking with event planner Mindy Weiss and florist Jeff Leatham, who she and Travis have worked with so many times to bring their romantic vision to life.

“The day will be about their families blending together.”

5

5