Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West and claims to do her best to protect her children

The Kardashian-West war does not give any truce, and that both begin to rebuild their love lives separately. On the one hand, Kim seems to have started a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, and on the other hand, Kanye is dating actress Julia Fox. Although it seemed that their divorce began without bad vibes, as the years have passed months the relationship between the two has worsened considerably.

The person in charge of launching the last poisoned dart has been Kanye West, who has published a screenshot of the Tik Tok profile of his eldest daughter North (in common with Kim) to complain about his presence on the social network.

Kim Kardashian with her eldest daughter, North instagram / kim kardashian

This has angered the eldest of the Kardashian clan, who has exploded on networks to make it clear that her ex’s continuous attacks in interviews and social networks are “much more painful than any TikTok she can create.” Kim has expressed that “as the main provider and caretaker” of her daughters she does “her best to protect them” while she allows them to express her creativity and supervises them by an adult because “it makes her happy”.

Kim Kardashian explodes in networks against the accusations of her ex-husband, Kanye West instagram / kim kardashian

“Divorce is already difficult enough for our children that Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate the situation in such a negative and public way causes everyone more pain,” the socialite explained in her profile, assuring that From the beginning, she has wanted nothing more than to have a good relationship, since it is the best for the four children they have in common. “It makes me sad that he continues to make it impossible at every step we take,” she has declared to her 284 billion followers.

Kim, in his first confrontation of this type, has called on Kanye (currently called Ye) to solve any problem privately: “I want to do everything related to our children privately and I hope that I can finally answer the third lawyer who has called him in the last year to resolve any confrontation amicably,” the influencer concluded.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children on Christmas 2019 instagram / kim kardashian

The silence between the couple has lasted little, since Kanye has not been slow to answer on his social networks. “What do you mean by the main provider? The United States saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not giving me the address. You put security next to me inside the house to play with my son and then accused me of stealing. Also, I had to take a drug test at the party in Chicago because you accused me of having taken them. Tracy Romulus, stop manipulating Kim to be like this, “the singer has settled, referring to the model’s publicist.

Smooth sailing

Kanye demonstrates his new enthusiasm by buying luxury bags from Fox’s friends

For her part, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters has started a long-distance relationship with Pete Davidson, since the actor lives in New York, while she lives in Los Angeles, where her children go to school.

Although it may not seem like it, Kanye has also remade his life with the actress Julia Fox, whose birthday party has not been lost and where, in addition, he wanted to send a message announcing that his relationship is going from strength to strength by giving all his friends bags of brand luxury birkin.

