Kim Kardashian mocked for wearing a white Balenciaga towel that fans say looks like an ‘old towel’

KIM Kardashian has been teased for wearing a Balenciaga “towel” that fans believe looks like an “old towel.”

The KUWTK star, 41, faced ridicule as he left the Ritz hotel in Paris with the white towel wrapped around his shoulders on Sunday.

Kim paired the garment with a skin-tight black catsuit and thigh-high black boots.

She also opted for wet black hair and stuck to the monochrome palette with black sunglasses.

Fans of the mother of four children mocked her for the “intense” look, claiming it’s “pretentious.”

One wrote on Reddit: “I just don’t get it. It looks like an old terry cloth towel,” while another added, “I’m going to buy regular towels and resell them like Balenciaga.”

A third posted: “This is getting into too difficult territory now. Kim, it’s time to break free from Balenciaga and start a new era now!”

Others saw the funny side of the unusual look, with one joke: “Me running out of the shower to see who rang the doorbell.”

Kim was similarly ridiculed earlier in the day for wearing an outfit made entirely of yellow caution tape to the Balenciaga fashion show.

Fans thought the Skims founder looked “so uncomfortable” and seemed to be struggling to walk in the form-fitting ensemble.

Kim’s appearance at the fashion event comes amid a tumultuous few weeks in her personal life.

UNPLEASANT DISEASE

The reality star is reportedly “furious” with her ex Kanye West after he released a “violent” music video with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

After making threats on social media, the rapper, 44, leveled up when he appeared to kill, kidnap and bury the comedian, 28, in the new musical image.

A source told People: “She thinks it’s too violent and she’s upset. She’s really upset with Kanye that he would do this. She is completely overcome by all this and she wants it to stop ».

TOO FAR

In an animated video for his song Eazy, he rapped about Pete while the on-screen images depicted a violent situation.

Kanye raps on the song: “God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson.”

As the lyrics say, the animation featured a cartoon version of Pete being buried alive by Kanye.

The video, which is primarily a clay animation, also shows Kanye’s character “dragging a lifeless body that is tied up with ropes with a bag over his head.”

Once Kanye pulls out the bag, Pete’s face is revealed as the rapper sprinkles rose seeds on his head.

