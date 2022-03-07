kim kardashian | Kanye West on “Eazy” video clip: “Art is not a representative of any evil or harm” eint | VIDEO | PHOTO | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | shows

kanye-west is once again the center of attention on social networks. The rapper, who was recently seen walking with Chaney Jones (considered Kim Kardashian’s doppelganger), has just released the official video clip for “Eazy”, the song in which he states that he wants to hit Peter Davidson. The musician used his platform again to explain why your topic wouldn’t promote violence.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker