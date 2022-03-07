kim kardashian | Kanye West on “Eazy” video clip: “Art is not a representative of any evil or harm” eint | VIDEO | PHOTO | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | shows

kanye-west is once again the center of attention on social networks. The rapper, who was recently seen walking with Chaney Jones (considered Kim Kardashian’s doppelganger), has just released the official video clip for “Eazy”, the song in which he states that he wants to hit Peter Davidson. The musician used his platform again to explain why your topic wouldn’t promote violence.

Kanye West: “Art is protected as freedom of expression”

Through his Instagram account, Kanye West tried to justify why the lyrics and video of his song “Eazy” should not be considered violent. The interpreter of “Power” wrote:

“Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of expression. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a representative of any evil or ham. Any suggestion to the contrary about my art is untrue and ill-intentioned.”

Kanye West tries to justify violence in his song "Eazy".

What most caught the attention of the animated short is that the aggressions towards Pete Davidson are graphically represented. In the video, you can read at the end: “Everyone lived happily ever after. Except ‘Skete’, you know who he is. Just kidding, he’s fine.” Let’s remember that ‘Skete’ is the nickname used by the rapper to refer to the SNL comedian.

What does Kanye West say about Pete Davidson in “Eazy”?

During the past month of January, Kanye West premiered his song “Eazy”, which became famous since its premiere for talking about Pete Davidson, the current partner of Kim Kardashian. In this track, the rapper talked about his current family situation and hinted that he wishes to physically assault the comedian.

“Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door. What do you think is the point of being really rich? When you give them everything, they just want more. ‘Boujee’ and rebels, everyone needs to do some homework. Rich kids, this is not your mom’s house. Get on your brother’s shoulders, pull out that Top Ramen. God saved me from that accident, just so I could punch Pete Davidson’s butt.”