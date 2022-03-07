Kim Kardashian Gets Covered in Duct Tape for Paris Fashion Week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

UP NEXT Paty Christmas reveals the importance of learning to be single 01:05

Kim Kardashian surprised with her unusual outfit at the Balenciaga fashion show 01:34

Yailin ‘la Más Viral’ was criticized for doing a lap dance to Anuel in a live broadcast 01:13

Giselle Blondet’s daughter was close to dying from heart problems: here’s the story 05:31

Adamari López and Toni Costa go on a trip to Cancun to celebrate their daughter’s birthday 02:18

Julio Preciado said that lying corridos were ‘filthy’ 01:15

Resident, in the middle of the war with J Balvin, reveals what he did for his sick mother 02:27

Lorenzo Méndez explodes against the organizers of an event in California 02:34

Gerard Butler confesses to having sex with men although he is not homosexual 02:39

Belinda could lose a luxurious residence she has in Los Angeles 02:43

Camila Cabello showed more with a tight white dress | hotter than chili 02:09

Ana Jurka participated in the ‘People’ event to celebrate the power of women 01:11

Carlos Adyan became an ambassador for 305 Day and celebrated with the Miami Dolphins 01:04

“We won the war!”: J Balvin’s mother left the hospital after being hospitalized for COVID-19 01:18

‘Chicharito’, ‘Canelo’ and more lamented tragedy in Liga MX soccer match 01:53

“Let gossip!” Says Laura Zapata against the president of Mexico for talking about Belinda 02:45

Queen Elizabeth II will no longer live in Buckingham Palace 00:55

Lorenzo Méndez puts together a riot because they did not want to pay him for a show 02:02

“These are the only wars that are worthwhile,” says J Balvin as he sees his mother leaving the hospital 02:08

Adamari López shows how Alaïa celebrated her birthday 02:38 Kim Kardashian wowed everyone, including Salma Hayek, with her bold and unusual outfit at Paris Fashion Week. March 7, 2022 Read More UP NEXT Paty Christmas reveals the importance of learning to be single 01:05

Kim Kardashian surprised with her unusual outfit at the Balenciaga fashion show 01:34

Yailin ‘la Más Viral’ was criticized for doing a lap dance to Anuel in a live broadcast 01:13

Giselle Blondet’s daughter was close to dying from heart problems: here’s the story 05:31

Adamari López and Toni Costa go on a trip to Cancun to celebrate their daughter’s birthday 02:18

Julio Preciado said that lying corridos were ‘filthy’ 01:15

Resident, in the middle of the war with J Balvin, reveals what he did for his sick mother 02:27

Lorenzo Méndez explodes against the organizers of an event in California 02:34

Gerard Butler confesses to having sex with men although he is not homosexual 02:39

Belinda could lose a luxurious residence she has in Los Angeles 02:43

Camila Cabello showed more with a tight white dress | hotter than chili 02:09

Ana Jurka participated in the ‘People’ event to celebrate the power of women 01:11

Carlos Adyan became an ambassador for 305 Day and celebrated with the Miami Dolphins 01:04

“We won the war!”: J Balvin’s mother left the hospital after being hospitalized for COVID-19 01:18

‘Chicharito’, ‘Canelo’ and more lamented tragedy in Liga MX soccer match 01:53

“Let gossip!” Says Laura Zapata against the president of Mexico for talking about Belinda 02:45

Queen Elizabeth II will no longer live in Buckingham Palace 00:55

Lorenzo Méndez puts together a riot because they did not want to pay him for a show 02:02

“These are the only wars that are worthwhile,” says J Balvin as he sees his mother leaving the hospital 02:08

Adamari López shows how Alaïa celebrated her birthday 02:38