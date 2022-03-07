Khloe Kardashian says ‘happiness is the new rich’ as ​​she’s marked for ‘flaunting wealth’ in daughter True’s $6K outfit

KHLOE Kardashian shared a post about the happiness of “being the new rich” after being accused of “flaunting her wealth.”

The 37-year-old KUWTK alum faced backlash for sharing photos of her three-year-old daughter True wearing a $1,300 Gucci coat and $4,000 handbag over the weekend.

And Khloe seemed to subtly attack her critics with a critical post on her Instagram Stories hours after the controversy.

He shared a quote that said, “Happiness is the nouveau riche. Inner peace is the new success.”

“Health is the new wealth. Kindness is the new fashion.”

Khloe has come under scrutiny for spending lavishly on the daughter she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

But on Sunday, she shared snaps of True in a $1,290 Gucci tweed coat, as well as a $632 Gucci dress and $544 Fendi boots.

The girl was holding a dazzling basketball-shaped Judith Leiber tote bag to show her dad some love, costing $3,995.

Fans were quick to criticize Khloe’s extravagant spending on her son.

One wrote in Khloe’s comments: “Do you always have to flaunt your money? I’m glad your son has Gucci.”

A second posted: “This kid’s outfit costs more than I make in a month.”

Another commented, “It must be good to be rich,” while a fourth fan said, “These kids are so exploited.”

Khloe had previously been criticized as “out of touch” for claiming “money doesn’t solve problems” in a resurfaced interview.

In 2019, Khloe opened up about money and the problems that come with wealth on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose.

The interview with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum resurfaced on TikTok.

KHLO’S VIEWS

Khloe said, “I hate when people say ‘What do you have to worry about? You have all this money.

After rolling her eyes, the reality star continued, “Oh, so money means you don’t have problems? I don’t care who you are, problems are problems.

“In your world, you could one day walk in my shoes and say, ‘I don’t want that trouble.'”

She added, “Or I could walk in your shoes one day and say ‘Wow, everything is beautiful.'”

“You may see what I thought was a beauty, since you are not happy and satisfied with it.”

The reality star concluded: “Those are all good feelings. That is why each of us has his own life from her ».

‘OUT OF CONTACT’

TikTok users jumped into the comments section to blast the star’s criticism.

One TikTok user said: “Does money mean you don’t have problems? Yes, you may have problems, but you can pay for therapy, medications, etc. I’m struggling and I can’t afford it.”

Another user said, “I mean…money could solve all my problems, but that’s okay.”

A third person said, “So easy for rich people to say they have more options than a poor person!”

SHOPPING THERAPY

In January, Khloe was selling True’s outgrown clothes online for sky-high prices.

The kardashiankloset.com website was recently replenished as the “Official Kardashian/Jenner Family Resale Site.”

A pair of used pink Gucci tennis shoes for children sold for about $250.

And a pair of Fendi jeans for boys were priced at around $495.

In December, True wore a $3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to the Kardashian Christmas celebration.

