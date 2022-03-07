Kevin Costner and Lady Gaga among the presenters of the 94th Academy Awards

The actor Kevin Costner and the singer Lady Gaga will be among the presenters of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States, on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

On its official website, the prestigious cultural institution revealed that the actors Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn will also present fragments of the gala, giving way to the delivery of the golden statuettes in the different categories.

“Cinema inspires us, entertains us and unites us around the world,” he said. Will Packer, one of the producers of the show. “That is precisely the goal of this year’s show, and we are delighted to welcome the first of an all-star lineup joining the stage at the oscars to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the best of the year in filmmaking.”

packer and Shayla Cowan (also in charge of producing the gala) assured that in the next few days the Academy will announce the names of other guests at the show that will be broadcast globally by the chain ABCstarting at 8:00 pm, according to the Los Angeles time zone.

barely missing 21 days for the world to know which movie was the best of the stageand among the films to be considered by the experts stand out Belfast, CODA (first tape dedicated entirely to a deaf community), Don’t look up, Drive My Car, dunes, king richard, Licorice Pizza, the alley of lost souls, the power of the dog (with 12 nominations in total) and the musical of steven spielberg, West Side Story.

Spielberg himself competes for the award for best director, along with Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Jane Campion and Japan’s Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Another of the most anticipated categories is Best Actor, for which stellar figures of the seventh art are nominated, as is the case of Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and the spanish Javier Bardemwho played the Cuban actor and musician Desi Arnaz.

In the Best Actress section, the presence of Kristen Stewart for her role as Princess Diana in the feature film spencer. They also compete Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruzwho again collaborates with the director Pedro Almodovar on parallel mothers.

Latin America will be represented by Colombian singer Sebastián Yatrainterpreter of the song “Dos little caterpillars”, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, for the animated film Charmwhich is nominated for Best Original Song.

