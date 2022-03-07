Keanu Reeves will be DC’s next Batman movie

A new Batman is on the way. Taking advantage of the euphoria caused by the premiere of ‘TheBatman’, Warner Bros. took advantage of the moment to publicize its next project ‘DC league of super-pets‘, where the actor Keanu Reeves will give his voice to interpret the “Dark Knight”.

The animated film will hit theaters next may 19 to introduce ourselves to a somewhat particular team of heroes. The first images presented cryptothe pet with powers of Supermanwhich rrecruit a team of pets with powers.

The most recent advance introduces the participation of Keanu Reeves as Batman. The character lives with acea pet that shares some similar points with the story of the hero of Gotham City in a meeting emotional and fun at the same time.

Photo: Warner Bros.

In addition to Reevesthe cast that lends their voices to the characters in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ is made up of great actors, among which stand out Dwayne Johnson like Krypto and kevin hart like Ace, John Krasinski like Superman, Marc Brown as Lex Luthor natasha lyonne like Merton and the Mexican diego moon like Ch’p.

East new trailer tells us that the tape is ready to show from the animation genrea funny story that follow the characters of this universe. Not only the best stories happen in live actionso get ready for a new group of superheroes that It will transform the way you watch movies of the genre.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ It was directed by Jared Stern, who has been involved in other projects such as ‘Happy anniversary’ or ‘Green eggs with ham’.

