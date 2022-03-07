Keanu Reeves will be Batman in new movie

Robert Pattinson is at the top of the cinema after premiering his film about the hero of Gotham city. However, the British actor is not the only one who will play the Dark Knight. Keanu Reeves, the boyfriend of the Internet, will also play Batman in a new project.

Of course, he will not wear the suit of the iconic superhero. His voice will be the protagonist and in charge of interpreting the character of the momentin a new animated film that already has its first official look.

Keanu Reeves as Batman?

Official trailer released DC League of Super Pets, the new film that will focus on the faithful companions of the most iconic superheroes from DC Comics. Among its protagonists is Keanu Reeveswho gives voice to this animated Batman.

However, this time the tape will not focus on the heroes. The film will tell the story of a team of super-pets with powers that come together to rescue their companions who were captured by Lex Luthor.

John Krasinski will be in charge of interpreting Superman, while Dwayne Johnson will voice his partner, Krypto. For its part, Kevin Hart will work closely with Keanu Reevesplaying Ace, Batman’s pet.

League of Super-Pets It will be released exclusively in theaters this May 20th. With this, Warner Bros. hopes to continue the enormous success with which it has been in 2022, considering that batman It is already the biggest success so far this year.

For its part, Keanu Reeves continues exploring the world of animation with this fun film. She previously won applause for her participation in toy story 4, where he gave voice to Duke Caboom. What’s more, gave the voice to Sage in the most recent animated film of Sponge Bob: Sponge on the Run.