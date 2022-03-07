Keanu Reeves will be Batman in a new DC project

Keanu Reeves has been the darling of social networks for a few years and now he is about to delight his fans with a new reason. Through social networks, Warner Bros. launches a preview of DC League of Super-Pets, a new project focused on some of the brand’s superheroes and in which Reeves will take the role of the dark knight. Is there something this man doesn’t do well? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

During his adolescence, Keanu he knew that his destiny would be to act in movies and become a superstar. Her mother supported her dream and over time she made her way in some of the most important productions in Hollywood. For 1999 she starred in Matrix- 87% and that was what took his fame to the big leagues of the industry; time has increased the affection that the public feels for him and now each new project is a source of joy on social networks.

With DC League of Super-Pets, an animated adventure from Warner Bros. that includes Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Diego Luna, the studio presents us with an adventure focused on the whole family in which we will see Batman and Superman forge quality relationships with their pets. Keanu Reeves gets into the role of the guardian of Gotham and impresses us again with that deep voice. You can watch the trailer below:

Does Batman work alone or not? DC Super Pets hits theaters this summer.

Batman works alone or does he? the @DCSuperPets are coming to theaters this summer. #DCSuperPets pic.twitter.com/Zr8jiPFE5y — DC (@DCComics) March 6, 2022

DC League of Super-Pets is written and directed by Jared Stern, who for Entertainment Weekly spoke last year about his interest in developing a believable threat that would bring together DC superheroes and their super pets.

I wanted it to be a real threat that felt like it lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a really serious superhero threat, but also one that can only be solved by a bunch of mascots. He really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling that animation is a technique and not a genre. He wanted them to feel, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: it had great action, it was a lot of fun.’

Right now, DC superheroes have huge responsibilities on both the small and big screens. Warner Bros. continues with its plans for the DC Extended Universe and some projects of great interest to fans are already on the way, for example, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash and batgirl. Although the road has been complicated for this saga, the studio refuses to abandon the thread of the story and intends to make its best bets in the months to come.

On the other hand, we must not forget that Batman is on the bill right now – 85%, the latest dark knight movie with Robert Pattinson as the main star. Without a doubt, 2022 is a great year for the superhero bat, so we will have to closely follow all the news about the incarnations presented by Warner… which will be several and magnificent.

Even though DC League of Super-Pets had its premiere scheduled for last year, the global health crisis pushed the date and now we will have to wait for May 20 to witness the adventure.

