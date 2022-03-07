Keanu Reeves plays Batman in an animated movie

Lend your voice to a new project from Warner Bros.

eanu Reeves becomes Batman for the animated film ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ that Warner Bros. will release on May 20, the first of the new project based on the pets of DC Comics characters. For this feature film directed by Jared Stern, the 57-year-old actor lends his voice to bring Bruce Wayne to life, whose role is the first superhero he interprets in his long career.

The first appearance of the “Super-Pets” legion team was in the ‘Adventure Comics’ comic series, first published in February 1962.

The development of the film began in the summer of 2018, when the director gave the green light to start making the Warner Bros. project. The cast was confirmed in 2021, however, it was not until a few days ago that the signing of Reeves was revealed. on the animated film. Following the announcement, the official trailer was released which generated positive responses from fans.

In addition to Keanu Reeves, ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ will feature an exceptional cast made up of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and Mexican actor Diego Luna.

Stern commented that his interest is that people leave the cinema feeling that the animated film is more than a genre (a technique) and that it manages to entertain and connect with the audience.

