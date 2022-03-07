Keanu Reeves managed to become a superhero and a clue, it’s not for Marvel Studios

Keanu Reeves has long made it clear that he would love to join the world of superheroes. The actor who gives life to John Wick manifested his interest in Marvel characterslike Ghost Rider. At the moment the actor has not received any invitation from Marvel Studios, but from DC Comics. The company wasted no time and has Keanu for DC League of Super-Pets.

While batman carries on its first weekend and destroys everything, DC and Warner continue to pave the way for their next releasesone of them is the animated film that presents the powerful pets of the Justice League.

