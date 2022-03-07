Keanu Reeves managed to become a superhero and a clue, it’s not for Marvel Studios

Keanu Reeves has long made it clear that he would love to join the world of superheroes. The actor who gives life to John Wick manifested his interest in Marvel characterslike Ghost Rider. At the moment the actor has not received any invitation from Marvel Studios, but from DC Comics. The company wasted no time and has Keanu for DC League of Super-Pets.

While batman carries on its first weekend and destroys everything, DC and Warner continue to pave the way for their next releasesone of them is the animated film that presents the powerful pets of the Justice League.

Warner Bros. has gathered a great voice cast for this fun adventure that will arrive this year. First of all we find Dwayne Johnson becoming cryptothe Superdog, meanwhile kevin hart will transform into ace, the batdog. Then we find vanessa bayer putting on the skin of PBthe pet pig of wonder-woman; natasha lyonne will play mertona fast tortoise that finds its place in the world with Flash and diego moon will do the voice of Ch’pa squirrel with electrical powers who becomes the pet of Green Lanternwhile Marc Brown will become the villain of villains, lex luthor.

What would pets be without their bipedal friendsthere we find John Krasinski as Superman and how Batmanwe have nothing more and nothing less than the great Keanu Reeves. Officially, the 57-year-old actor joins the imposing list of stars who played the Bat, where we find from Michael Keaton, Will Arnett and newcomer Robert Pattinson.

To show the public Keanu’s debut in the genre, DC League of Super-Pets released a new trailer focused on Batman. The trailer shows Cap and Ace the many things they have in common, leading them to form a new team.

DC League of Super-Pets will be released in theaters next May 20th.

