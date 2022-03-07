Keanu Reeves is the Voice of Batman/Bruce Wayne in New DC League of Super-Pets Trailer

Ace the Bat-Hound (voiced by Kevin Hart) and Batman/Bruce Wayne (voiced by Keanu Reeves) in DC League of Super-Pets (2022). Image: IMDb.com

The Greatest Superheroes and their pets in the world of PAPER HEROES. Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Animation Group, DC Entertainment and Seven Bucks Productions released a new trailer for the DC League of Super-Pets animated movie (DC League of Super-Pets, 2022), confirming that Keanu Reeves is the voice of Batman/Bruce Wayne , who will share credits with Kevin Hart as the voice of Ace the Bat-Hound.

Focusing on the Dark Knight and his canine companion, the Batmobile appears and The Batman Theme, composed by Danny Elfman for the Batman (1989) soundtrack, plays. Reeves played occult detective John Constantine in the film Constantine (2005), based on characters published by Vertigo Comics/DC Comics.

Co-written and directed by Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie, The LEGO Ninjago Movie), also stars the voices of Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Superdog, Vanessa Bayer as PB (the pig from Wonder Woman), Natasha Lyonne as Merton (the turtle from Flash), Diego Luna as Chip (the squirrel from Green Lantern), John Krasinski as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman, Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Jameela Jamil. Release date: May 20, 2022 (United States).

Synopsis: In the DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a group of shelter pets (Ace the Bat-Hound, PB, Merton, and Chip) to harness his new powers and help him rescue Superman. The Superheroes.

Release dates on the DC Comics movie calendar: Black Adam (July 29, 2022), The Flash (November 4, 2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 16, 2022), Batgirl (2022), Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023), Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023).

John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) in Constantine (2005). Image: Listal.com

DC League of Super-Pets Preview (2022).

Dubbed and subtitled advance in Spanish of DC League of Super-Pets (2022).

The Batman Theme, composed by Danny Elfman for the soundtrack of Batman (1989), directed by Tim Burton.

Constantine Advance (2005).

