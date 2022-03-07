Keanu Reeves is the new Batman from Warner Bros.

John Krasinski, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and others accompany Keanu Reeves in the DC animated film League of Super Pets

As soon as a Bat Man arrives in theaters, another new Batman appears to provide support. But Robert Pattinson You can rest assured that this is not your replacement on paper. A new trailer for DC League of Super Pets reveals that Keanu Reevesprotagonist of Matrix and John Wickgives voice to the latest animated version of the Dark Knight.

Reeves’ intimidating and recognizable voice can be heard beneath the iconic cape and cowl in the latest trailer for the film, which hits theaters in May. kevin hart will play one of the bat’s helpers, lending his voice to ace, the bat-hound. The voice cast also includes vanessa bayer like a pot-bellied pig named PB, natasha lyonne like a tortoise named Merton, diego moon like a squirrel named Chip and John Krasinski like a certain kryptonian named Kal-Elwho accompanies crypto with the voice of Dwayne Johnson.

The trailer pokes fun at the seriousness of Batman and previous adaptations. As the score for the 1989 film plays, Reeves’s Batman states that he works alone before listing several of his allies, including “whoever that guy was that played Morgan Freeman«. Freeman brought to life Lucius Fox in the trilogy of The dark knightstarring the actor Christian bale like Bruce Wayne/Batman.

With blockbusters like Black Adam and Flash yet to come after the box office success of batman, League of Super Pets hasn’t received much attention from DC fans. This is partly due to its animated nature, but probably also due to its separation from any cinematic universe, ongoing storylines, or established heroes.

“Super Pets presents a DC Universe like we’ve never seen before and is a fun take on the DC Universe through these amazing pets,” said the producer. hiram garcia to ScreenRant. “When you’re able to start with the first superhero, like Superman’s dog Krypto, and see the superhero universe through the most powerful animal on the planet, it’s a lot of fun. Dwayne did an amazing job bringing Krypto to life and then when you add Kevin Hart you know you have something special.”