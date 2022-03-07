Keanu Reeves is Batman in the trailer for the animated film of The League of Super-Pets

Robert Pattinson’s Batman was not the only one that was presented this weekend and that is, in the midst of the furor over the premiere of batmanWarner Bros revealed the trailer for another of the DC movies it plans to release later this year: DC League of Super-Pets.

This film that will be known as DC League of Super-Pets in English will revolve around a version of Krypto in superdog that will feature the voice of Dwayne Johnson and the interpretation of Ace the Bat-Hound that will be in charge of kevin hart.

In that sense, this new preview starts by presenting Ace and his human friend, Batman, while both connect with traumas from their respective origin stories. But although that could be enough to intrigue more than one fan, perhaps the most striking point of this trailer is that nothing more and nothing less than Keanu Reeves (John Wick, The Matrix) is the voice of Batman.

DC Super-Pets League It was directed by Jared Stern and you can see its trailer in English below or the version dubbed into Latin Spanish at this link:

In addition to Keanu Reeves as Batman, Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, and Kevin Hart as Ace, the cast of DC Super-Pets League It will feature John Krasinski as Superman, Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, Natasha Lyonne as Merton (The Flash’s tortoise ally) and Diego Luna as Ch’p (Green Lantern’s squirrel ally), among others.

DC Super-Pets League It will hit theaters in May.