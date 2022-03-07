Kardashian fans slam Khloe for ‘flaunting her wealth’ AGAIN as daughter True, 3, poses in a $1300K Gucci coat and $4K handbag

KARDASHIAN fans criticized Khloe for “flaunting her wealth” AGAIN when her three-year-old daughter True posed in a $1,300K Gucci coat and $4,000K handbag.

The girl posed in her head-to-toe lavish outfit as Khloe comes under scrutiny for spending lavishly on her daughter she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

5

Khloe, 37, took to Instagram to post photos of True posing in a spring-print Gucci outfit.

The tweed children’s designer coat included pastel shades of blue, orange, pink and green and cost $1,290K.

True paired her jacket with a $632 rainbow Gucci jacquard dress for kids and $544 Fendi boots.

The three-year-old was holding a dazzling basketball-shaped Judith Leiber tote bag to show her dad some love.

True’s stunning bag cost Khloe $3,995.

The little girl was all smiles in snaps posted to Khloe’s Instagram as she modeled her nearly $6.5K designer outfit.

Most read in Entertainment

Khloe captioned her post: “We Gucci.”

FANS REACT

Fans were quick to criticize Khloe’s extravagant spending on her young son.

One fan wrote in Khloe’s comments: “Do you always have to flaunt your money? I’m glad your son has Gucci.”

A second posted: “This kid’s outfit costs more than I make in a month.”

Another commented, “It must be good to be rich,” while a fourth fan said, “These kids are so exploited.”

A fifth added angrily: “We know you have money. I hope you will give it to your charity for those who are not as fortunate as you and your son.”

However, a sixth contributed: “Not the exact time to brag about it considering there’s a war going on.”

‘OUT OF CONTACT’

Khloe had previously been criticized as “out of touch” for claiming “money doesn’t solve problems” in a resurfaced interview.

In 2019, Khloe opened up about money and the problems that come with wealth on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s interview resurfaced on TikTok.

Khloe said, “I hate when people say ‘What do you have to worry about? You have all this money.

After rolling her eyes, the reality star continued, “Oh, so money means you don’t have problems? I don’t care who you are, problems are problems.

“In your world, you could one day walk in my shoes and say, ‘I don’t want that trouble.'”

She added, “Or I could walk in your shoes one day and say ‘Wow, everything is beautiful.'”

“You may see what I thought was a beauty, since you are not happy and satisfied with it.”

The KUWTK star concluded, “Those are all good feelings. That is why each of us has his own life.

TikTok users jumped into the comments section to blast the TV star’s criticism.

One TikTok user said: “Does money mean you don’t have problems? Yes, you may have problems, but you can pay for therapy, medications, etc. I’m struggling and I can’t afford it.”

Another user said, “I mean…money could solve all my problems, but that’s okay.”

A third person said, “So easy for rich people to say they have more options than a poor person!”

A fourth reviewer wrote: “Yeah, what’s wrong with her? She has more access to help than we do.”

Another commenter added: “Money means you don’t care about money and meeting your basic needs. The problems of the rich girls are completely different from the struggle to survive.

DO NOT ASK PRICE

In February, Khloe posted a photo of True holding a tote bag similar to her dazzling basketball bag.

In a different post, True held on to a sparkly donut-shaped tote bag that cost nearly $4K.

In January, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was selling True’s outgrown clothes online for sky-high prices.

The kardashiankloset.com website was recently replenished as the “Official Kardashian/Jenner Family Resale Site.”

Random Mickey Mouse t-shirts for kids were available for $75.

A pair of used pink Gucci tennis shoes for children sold for about $250.

And a pair of Fendi jeans for boys were priced at around $495.

In December, True wore a $3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to the Kardashian Christmas celebration.

5

5

5