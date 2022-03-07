Kanye ‘Ye’ West defends his latest music video where he ‘buries alive’ Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of his ex Kim Kardashian | People | Entertainment

Kanye Ye West defends his artistic creativity.

After the widespread criticism about the new music video for his recent song Eazyshowing gestures of violence against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidsonthe 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram to explain his vision.

“Art is therapy just like this scene,” Ye wrote on March 6. “Art is protected as freedom of expression. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a representative of any evil or harm”. He added, “Any suggestion to the contrary about my art is untrue and ill-intentioned.”

Ye, who is in the midst of a contentious divorce with Kim, released the controversial animated music video last week. The footage shows a clay figure of Pete being kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive.

The song, released in January, includes the lyrics: “God saved me from that accident just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass.” At the end of the video, the words “Everyone lived happily ever after except Skete, you know who. I’m kidding, he’s fine,” referring to the rapper’s derogatory nickname for the star of Saturday night Live 28 years old.

The disturbing images quickly sparked a riotous reaction on social media, with several stars publicly defending Pete. When an Instagram account shared a screenshot of filmmaker James Gunn’s tweet describing the comedian as “one of the kindest, sweetest guys I know” and a “truly generous, sweet, funny spirit,” actress Kaley Cuoco, who co-stars with Pete in the upcoming rom-com Meet cute, replied in the comments section, “It’s a fact,” along with a red heart emoji.

For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 3, 2022

Kim, 41, who has been dating the actor from the King of Staten Island since November, he also subtly showed his support by liking James’ tweet.

The music video was released just a few hours after a judge will declare the star of Keeping up with the Kardashians on March 2. After the motion was granted, Kim, who shares four children with Ye: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2, made some adjustments to her social media accounts by remove ‘West’ from their Twitter and Instagram profiles.

For his part, Ye has not taken the separation well. In recent weeks, in addition to making the video of Eazyhas insulted Pete on social media while reiterating his desire to keep his family together.

In an Instagram post on March 4, the rapper shared a poem describing how divorce feels in his eyes. “Divorce feels like full blown Covid / Divorce feels like your doctor doesn’t know sh*t,” his post read. The message continued with more analogies.

Why did Kim and Kanye get divorced?

During some episodes of the last season of the reality show about the Kardashian sisters – Jenner, in 2021, Kim said her marriage did not fully satisfy her. “After I turned 40 this year, I realised: ‘No, I don’t want a husband who lives in a completely different state.‘. I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s when we get along best,’ but that makes me sad and it’s not what I want,” she told her mother Kris Jenner.

“I want someone with whom we have the same TV shows in common; I want someone who wants to work with me…all the little things I don’t have”. Kim pointed out that all she wants is to be happy in the end. “I will be happy. I didn’t get this far just to get this far and not be happy.”

the news of the imminent separation of the fashion and beauty influencer with the rapper It came out at the beginning of last year.