‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum pose together to promote the film

One of the great attractions of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is that the film brings together the stars of the original film, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, along with the new generation, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. So much so that Steven Spielberg himself was moved to see a scene of all the performers together.

Well, the trio from the first feature film has left evidence of this reunion. Specifically, Goldblum has been in charge of showing us such a moment through a publication on his Instagram. In this, the actors pose smiling in front of the giant logo of this next installment of dinosaurs:

Neill, Dern and Goldblum, who haven’t shared a screen since ‘Jurassic Park’, reprise their roles as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm. “Laura, Sam and Jeff get as much screen time in the movie as Bryce and Chris”explained its director Colin Trevorrow to Total Film.

What will ‘Dominion’ be about?

The plot follows the dramatic ending of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, where Isla Nublar is destroyed and the dinosaurs are freed and dispersed throughout the world. Additionally, ‘Dominion’ rescues some of the franchise’s favorite reptiles, like the T-Rex, and introduces new species, including a different version of Velociraptor dubbed Atrociraptor. Also part of the cast are BD Wong, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, DDeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie and Isabelle Sermon.

Jurassic World: Dominion is coming to theaters next June 10.