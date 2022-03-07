Julia Roberts teaches us how to use the Bob balayage haircut that you must use at 50 to look young

Julia Roberts is one of our style gurus and since the 90s she made it clear that she bets on classic outfits that never go out of style, an example is her long bob haircut that fuses with a blonde balayage ideal for women of 50 years who want to look younger, so we present this look that will strike your heart.

Hollywood stars are inspiration when it comes to hair trends, their styles are usually at the forefront and they often announce new proposals, this time the protagonist of ‘Pretty Woman’ reminded us that the favorite hair of 2021 would return with force this spring.

Julia Roberts teaches us how to use the Balayage Bob haircut to look young

Through her Instagram account, the beautiful actress modeled medium-length hair, with fine mermaid-style waves, in addition to some natural locks that blend golden and beige tones. Her hair gives off a relaxed vibe, which we already want to try this very hot season.

Her beauty look was without makeup, however, her executive attire balanced casual and formal styles, which shows us that this balance of styles will also continue. We love!

We hope that the celeb continues to give us more of her fashion tricks, as she reminds us that clothes, hair and all the elements that make up a look are important. You, would you try the haircut and dye that Julia Roberts uses at 54 years old?