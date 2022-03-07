Joni Mitchell and Amy Tan inducted into the US Academy of Arts

Joni Mitchell’s latest honor puts her in the company of giants from various artistic disciplines.

The celebrated Canadian singer-songwriter was awarded an honorary membership in the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the venerable New York-based institution whose at-large members include Henry James, Hannah Arendt, Dizzy Gillespie and Jasper Johns. Mitchell now has the honorary status that artists such as Bob Dylan, Meryl Streep, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Martin Scorsese share.

“It’s fun to be a part of such a storied roster with all the talented and interesting people who have received this honor,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Thanks for including me”.

On Thursday, the academy announced 18 new at-large members chosen by current members. They include pioneers such as 88-year-old writer N. Scott Momaday, the first Native American to win a Pulitzer Prize, and 82-year-old avant-garde musician and composer Annea Lockwood, originally from New Zealand, who said her election reaffirms “the welcome generosity of spirit” that he had felt since moving to the United States in 1973.

Founded as an honor society in 1898, the academy announced last year that it would expand its core membership from 250 artists of literature, music and architecture to 300 by 2025. Primarily restricted to white males in its early years, the academy now includes a number growing and diverse membership and is committed to reflecting the general population.

“Our new members continue to reflect the diversity of American excellence, as you can see. I am delighted,” said author and scholar Kwame Anthony Appiah, the academy’s new president.

In addition to Momaday, new literary inductees include “The Joy Luck Club” novelist Amy Tan; essayist, fiction writer and translator Lydia Davis; Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout, author of “Olive Kitteridge”; “The Things They Carried” creator Tim O’Brien and celebrated poet Terrance Hayes.

Deborah Berke, dean of the Faculty of Architecture at Yale, is one of the architects incorporated along with Thomas Phifer, whose multiple previous awards include a recognition from the academy; Michael Van Valkenburgh, whose projects range from Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park to Washington’s Pennsylvania Avenue; and Mabel O. Wilson, whose Global Africa Lab project was honored by the academy in 2019.

“I look forward to joining a cadre of brilliant creators, many of whom have been a source of inspiration and influence in my own practice,” Wilson told The Associated Press, citing current members such as poet Claudia Rankine, visual artist Carrie Mae Weems and the architect Elizabeth Diller.

In music, the new members, in addition to Lockwood, are Pulitzer Prize-winning composers John Luther Adams and Jennifer Higdon, composer-balladeer David Sanford, and two-time Grammy winner Christopher Theofanidis. The chosen visual artists are abstract painter Suzan Frecon, educator and conceptual artist Charles Gaines, and cinematographer and filmmaker Arthur Jafa, whose credits include the video for Ye’s single “Wash Us in the Blood” and his collaboration with the director and screenwriter. Julie Dash, who is his wife, in the acclaimed movie “Daughters of the Dust”.

Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro and British painter Bridget Riley were named foreign honorary members, joining previous honorees such as Nobel laureate Alice Munro and German artist Gerhard Richter.