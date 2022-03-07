Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the work commitments for which they are distanced once again | Benifer | celebrity | United States | Mexico | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

Since ‘Bennifer’ resumed their romance after 17 years, there are several occasions when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They have had to live their love story from a distance. This month of March is no exception and one of the most mediatic couples in Hollywood is facing a new separation due to work commitments, what are they almost a year after dating again? Here we explain it in detail.

TRIVIA | How much do you know about Jennifer Lopez?

A few weeks ago, in the midst of promoting the film ‘Marry Me’, the singer also made it clear that she highly values ​​the closeness with the actor and described it as a “miracle” especially “enjoying a second chance” stating that “we are in love”, so a source close to them assured Entertainment Tonight what “Ben and Jennifer are open to that possibility, to get engaged and end up getting married. The couple’s closest friends are convinced that it will, and they wouldn’t be surprised if Ben was the one to make the first move.”.

Jennifer Lopez committed to her role in ‘The Mother’

The ‘Diva del Bronx’ is the protagonist of ‘The Mother’, a Netflix movie that was filming a few weeks ago in Spain and whose filming had to be stopped due to a massive spread of COVID-19 in the team. With the emergency over, the actress has returned to filming where some adaptations are being made in the Canary Islands so that the city resembles Havana, where the story takes place.

In it, he shares roles with Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Lucy Páez, who will play JLo’s daughter, among others under the direction of New Zealander Niki Caro.

In ‘The Mother’, Jennifer Lopez plays a hit woman trying to escape from muggers and trying to remain anonymous to protect her daughter.

For his part, Ben Affleck, who has been compared to Robert Pattinson for his role as ‘Batman’, awaits the premiere of “Deep Water” where he shared roles with his ex-partner Ana de Armas, is also focused on the post-production of “The Flash ” and according to international media reports, he has four more projects that require his full attention.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck resume their relationship?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of meetings, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while they were on a luxurious yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they fell in love. They got engaged in November but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year they made their red carpet debut together; However, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.