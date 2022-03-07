Jennifer Aniston went to therapy to deal with the rumors

Jennifer Aniston He has been a public figure for almost 30 years. His popularity skyrocketed after the success of the first season of friends, back in 1994, when it premiered in the United States. And since then she has not stopped making headlines, especially those who seek to investigate her personal life.

At 52 years old, the interpreter is already back from everything. She has learned to deal with the media attention she gets and has reached a stage in her life where she admits that she is happy. He has no children, has not married and has no intention of doing sodespite the countless times Aniston has been pressed on these issues.

The director of the new brand of collagen supplements ‘Vital Proteins’, has granted an interview to the magazine People in which he has told that going to therapy has helped him handle public scrutiny. “Sometimes you just can’t help it when your family or people around you ask you if you’re having a baby or getting married,” said Jenn, wondering, “How many years does it take for them to stop this nonsense?” .

And it is that Jennifer Aniston has had to put up with rumors of all kinds: from the one that said that her relationship with Brad Pitt did not work out because she did not want to have children, going through the multiple partners that have associated her after the separation of Justin Theroux –including Pitt himself, although she has already clarified it: “There is a good vibe between us, we are friends”–, even reaching speculation that she was pregnant with twins.

“There are many incredible things about being a public person, but there are also many hard things,” he admitted in the interview.

“I’ve gotten a lot out of therapy”

The actress has managed to find peace by going to therapy, but she also explains that there are small gestures that help her disconnect, such as doing yoga, watching the sunset from home or meditation. “I meditate every day, I sit quietly and write”, has explained. “That’s enough (…) I also believe in humanity, even though there are so many things that discourage us from believing in it, but I do.”

And as for love relationships, he has made it clear that marriage “is not in his plans.” Neither do dating apps: “I’m going to stick with traditional methods,” she says. “Somebody ask you out. That’s how I prefer it.”

