Jason Momoa before being Aquaman: this is his transformation

Many of us knew him through his role as Khal Drogo in the famous ‘Game of Thrones’.

Actor Jason Momoa’s diet to be strong and defined.

Jason Momoa’s latest to show off his muscles: climbing training!

Most of us knew Jason Momoa when we saw him act as Khal Drogo, the tattooed warrior king, in ‘Game of Thrones’. Who was this giant and why had we not known about him before?

But the truth is that the actor had already been working for a few years before landing a role that changed his life. Since then, the interpreter has developed a very interesting career in Hollywood that is still on the rise.

Throughout his career, the look of the actor has been changing a lotalthough it has never stopped having that kind of wild appeal that leads us directly to a sunny beach in a paradise beach.

Over time, we have also had the opportunity to meet a Momoa who goes far beyond being a beautiful mountain of muscles and in some interviews has shown that he is an intelligent and sensitive guy. But let’s go now with the objective of this article, which is to review the path that Jason Momoa has made from his native Hawaii to putting on the Aquaman suit.

a complicated childhood

Youtube

Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa was born in 1979 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her parents were always linked to the art world: her father was a painter and marine biologist and her mother a photographer.

After the divorce of his parents, Jason left his native Hawaii at just six months old to move with his mother to Iowa. However, the actor has always had a very close relationship with those islands, frequently traveling there to see his father and taking an active role in protecting the environment of the area. He once told CNN that “I think there are a lot of problems in Hawaii. Many things have happened in our history, many injustices and some of us want that not to be forgotten. People like me, Dwayne Johnson or Bruno Mars are trying to make these issues known in the rest of the world”.

darryl oumiGetty Images

Momoa’s appearance has to do with the mix of origins of his ancestors. On his mother’s side he is German and Irish, while on his father’s he is Hawaiian. but with New Zealand ancestors.

Norwalk High School Yearbook

Momoa’s childhood was not very easy as he experienced the contrast between two very different places: Iowa and Hawaii. In both places he was considered a foreigner and suffered from bullying at school for growing up in a primarily white environment. He also acknowledges that his childhood in the American Midwest made him always keep his feet on the ground, be humble and not lose his head when he became a sex symbols.

His beginnings in ‘Baywatch’

Evan AgostiniGetty Images

Despite the fact that on some occasions he said that he had started his career as a model, the actor later said that this was not exactly the case. When he appeared at the casting of ‘Baywatch: Hawaii’ at just 19 years old, they asked him about his experience in front of the cameras, which was non-existent. It was then that he invented that he had been a model, a lie that over the years became bigger as some agents and managers tried to “enrich” his resume.

Rum GalellaGetty Images

Jason got one of the leading roles in the last two seasons of the series. He went from folding t-shirts in a clothing store to running around on the beach with gorgeous girls. That job opened the door to the world of acting, although he had trouble finding a new role after the end of the series, he left his studies in Marine Biology forever and bet heavily on his career as an actor.

Amazon-Prime

Finally, they signed him for ‘Stargate Atlantis’, the science fiction series in which he was between 2004 and 2009. Although that production did not require great acting skills, Momoa acknowledges that during those five years he learned everything that can be learned about Movie industry.

Fame and his relationship with Lisa Bonet

Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Something happened to Jason that many of us have dreamed of: he literally married the woman he was in love with as a child. He started dating Lisa Bonet in 2005 and confesses that he didn’t tell her how much he admired her as a child until they had her first child. The couple married in 2017 after twelve years of relationship and two children together. The actor often makes jokes about it: “If someone tells me that something is impossible, I answer that I married Lisa Bonet, so everything is possible!” Unfortunately, in early 2021, they decided to end their relationship after 16 years together.

The origin of the famous scar on his eyebrow

Kevin WinterGetty Images

In 2008 Momoa was involved in a fight that nearly cost him an eye. A man attacked him in a bar without saying a word, breaking a glass in his face. Fortunately, the incident had no consequences beyond the fact that he needed more than 140 stitches to close the wound. “He helped me get bad guys,” Momoa joked in an interview with Access magazine. Some of his fans created a Facebook fan page dedicated solely to his eyebrow.

His first protagonist was a real failure

Netflix

Momoa got his first lead in the remake of ‘Conan the Barbarian’, he was 32 years old and it was a great joy for him. Unfortunately, neither the audience nor the critics were very enthusiastic about the film and it was an absolute failure.

However, somehow that role opened the door for him to the role that would make him known internationally, that of Khal Drogo in the series ‘Game of Thrones’. Although he also acknowledges that, after the death of the character, the phone did not ring too much to offer him roles. “They didn’t even know if he spoke English or not,” he told Esquire.

Confirmation as a celebrity thanks to ‘Aquaman’

Future PublishingGetty Images

When he got the role of Aquaman, Jason Momoa knew that he had already achieved it, that this role guaranteed him that his career would have a future for at least a few more years.

The character’s first appearance was in Zack Snyder’s ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’. The Hawaiian actor managed to give the character a lot of personality and continued to do so in ‘Justice League’ and ‘Aquaman’, of which a sequel is expected for this coming Christmas.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this second film, the actor has also collaborated in shaping the new story of the character, with whom he identifies. Momoa also sees himself as a outsider.

Jason Momoa’s future

mike marslandGetty Images

Just a few months ago, we were able to see Momoa in ‘Dune’ and, in addition to the aforementioned ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, we will be able to see him in the western ‘The Last Manhunt’, which he has co-written and produced.

It will also be, of course, in platform premieres. Netflix announced that Momoa will star in “Slumberland,” a movie about an outlaw who guides a young hero to a secret world, to be released later this year. With other projects underway, it is clear that Jason Momoa’s career is going at full speed and we will continue to see him in the future both on the small and on the big screen.

Juanjo Villalba

Juanjo Villalba is a freelance journalist from Barcelona specializing in lifestyle, cinema, series, literature, relationships and sexuality.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io