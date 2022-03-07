Since the beginning of the film industry at the beginning of the 20th century, women have been responsible for great achievements that forever changed the history of the seventh art. The female gender has been present, opening movies from the silent era.

Therefore, within the framework of International Women’s Day, We show you five women who were pioneers in the industry, whose successes helped shape and give direction to the cinema.

International Women’s Day: Women who changed the history of cinema

Lois Weber

The iconic Lois Weber is regarded as one of the first innovators in the industry: She was the most successful studio filmmaker in Hollywood. became the first American woman to direct a feature film (‘The Merchant of Venice‘, 1914).

for 1916 She had already established herself as the highest paid director in the United States, including men and women. In 1917, she broke another glass ceiling, being the first female director to have her own film studio. Among his contributions to the industry, stands out the innovation of new techniques, such as split screen and double exposure.

Unfortunately, Weber died in 1939, alone, broke, and almost forgotten. Why was it like this? After divorcing actor Phillips Smalley, Lois married a man who wasted his money and then left her. Recently, his story has made noise again thanks to Kino Lorber’s documentary: ‘Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers‘, which is available on Netflix.

Sherry Lansing

Sherry Lansing will go down in history as the first woman to run a Hollywood movie studio (20th Century Fox, in 1980). Lansing paved the way for hundreds of women who they seek to reach the same position. Also, in 1996, She became the first female movie studio boss to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was in the movie business for almost 30 years, involved in the production, marketing and distribution of more than 200 films, including major works, What Forrest Gump, Braveheart and Titanics.

Lansing earned a reputation as a “pioneer, visionary leader, and creative filmmaker.” In 1992, she was named president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, position that he left until 2005. Currently, it has a theater in his honor within the aforementioned studio: The Sherry Lansing Theater.

Penny Marshall

Died December 2018, Penny Marshall will be remembered for being the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million at the box office. It’s about the filmBig‘ from 1988, same as It earned the renowned actor, Tom Hank, his first Oscar nomination.

Four years later, he directed ‘A League of Their Own’, a sports movie about the first women’s baseball league in the country. The film starred Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna and Hanks. It also crossed the $100 million mark.

meryl streep

Meryl Streep shut her mouth the one who turned her down during an audition for ‘King Kong‘ in the 70s for being “too ugly”. At the moment, Streep is the woman with the most nominations in the history of the Oscar Awards.

It has a total of 21 nominations: 17 for ‘Best Actress’ and 4 for ‘Best Supporting Actress’. He has won three times: In 1980 by ‘Kramer vs. Kramer‘, 1983 by ‘Sophie’s Choice‘ and 2012 for ‘Iron Lady‘, becoming the second actress with the most statuettes won, after Katharine Hepburn, who managed to win four.

“That malicious opinion it could have broken my dreams of becoming an actress or forced me to pull myself together and believe in myself. I took a deep breath and said, ‘I’m sorry you think I’m too ugly for your movie. but yours is just one opinion among thousands’. Today I have 18 Oscar nominations“, the actress noted in 2017.

Kathryn Bigelow

As director, screenwriter and producer, Kathryn Bigelow has positioned herself as a real threat in the film industry. Thanks to the impressive war drama, ‘The Hurt Locker‘, She became the first woman in history to win an Oscar in the ‘Best Director’ category in 2010.

This film also earned him a BAFTA award for best direction, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award and a Directors Guild of America for the same category.