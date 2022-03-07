International Clown Meeting. Chacovachi defends the incorrectness of humor

Making people laugh in these times is a challenge that the Chacovachi clown He has accepted. The one from Argentina, played by the actor Fernando Cavarozziwill be part of the eighth International Clown Meeting “because nothing takes away our smile”, and it is in this context that he shares how the way of making people laugh has changed in the new times.

“It’s a challenge, when you laugh you’re taking a side politically, that’s very clear, tell me what you’re laughing at and I’ll tell you what you think, but I think we’re experiencing a difficult time that is settling in,” he says in an interview.

“There is a false morality that is not fully settling in and that luckily is perhaps now loosening up a bit. I don’t think there has to be a moral for laughter, it’s very difficult to make humor, I understand that today we don’t laugh at the same things as 30 years ago and we have to change and of course I do it but there always has to be that permission of the incorrectness”, he points out.

Chacovachi will present the function “Careful! A bad clown can ruin your life” on December 4 at 7:00 p.m. on the stage of the Hellenic Theater as well as the master class “Manual and guide of the street clown” on Thursday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m., in the same enclosure.

Considering himself more of a street clown than a clown, Chacovachi highlights that the festival takes place in a time marked by the Covid-19 pandemic but where there is more and more openness to travel and be in contact with people.

“It is a wonderful opportunity first to exorcise a bit of these last two years of madness that we have in the world and then to be able to laugh a lot and with strangers, all together, the wonder of laughing all together, of living that experience beyond the personal” , he points out.

“There is no way to live without laughter, the role of laughter is that of madness, laughter is intelligence, sanity, acceptance, love.”

