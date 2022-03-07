“I’m so excited”: Hugh Jackman’s long-awaited announcement after recovering from coronavirus

UNITED STATES-. With the sudden increase in cases of coronavirus thanks to the Ómicron variant, unfortunately many productions of Broadway They had to close their doors again. However, this is not the case for Hugh Jackman and his music The Music Mansince the artist is fully recovered and is not going to let anything prevent him from getting back on stage.

After a fight against the COVID-19, Hugh Jackman announced through social networks his return to The Music Man. “I can’t tell you how good this moment feels. Yes, we are back, ”said the star in a video that she posted on her Instagram account. Instagram. In the clip, the actor can be seen wearing a white face mask outside the theater as he shares the happy news.

“To all those people who had tickets during the last 10 days, I am very sorry. I hope, I pray, they get a chance to reschedule, but… I’m so excited to be here and to bring this show, which is pure joy and full of hope and faith, back to Broadway,” he continued. jackman in the video. “We’re back !!!! Come on cast and crew. It feels so good. #Broadway,” she wrote.

At the end of last month, jackman shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms. “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I did a positive covid test. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year”, wrote the artist in a publication of Instagram.

One week before the positive result of jackman, Sutton Fosterher co-star in The Music ManHe announced that he had coronavirus. In his post, he also celebrated the alternates for stepping up. “Grateful to Kathy Voytko and our amazing company. Grateful to all the stand-ins who keep all the shows going, now and forever,” she wrote at the time.