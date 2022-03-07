“If this ship sinks, we’re all leaving”: barrista from Querétaro threatens to “release the truth” about the tragedy

Members of the bar “Albiazul Resistance” They have been blamed for the tragic scuffle that took place last Saturday at the Corregidora Stadium in the city of Querétaro. After the violent events, images of the brawl began to circulate on social networks in which the faces of some of those involved could be seen and now one of them allegedly sent a message threatening to reveal the whole truth behind the darkest day in the history of Mexican soccer.

“Last night images of me began to spread on social networks that identify me as one of the initiators of violence,” says the alleged barrista named Víctor Mario in his story.

The subject is allegedly one of those who appears in the outrageous photo in which five men hold up a bloody Atlas t-shirt with a triumphant gesture. “I accept itruns an image of my social networks that I have already unsubscribed, where I go out with several of the main people involved, all united as a group, but I did not actively participate in the brawl, only I published the photo and it was easy for me to upload it as a trophynot knowing what had happened.”

“I am far from my home and I am legally advising myself to show my face, I disassociate myself from any accusation that links me to the painful incidents of yesterday at the Corregidora stadium,” he added.

Later, the alleged barrista threatens to “release” everything he knows about the origin of the massive brawl. “I’m going to release everything I know, the truth and nothing but the truth.”

In addition to distancing himself, Víctor Mario blames one of the leaders of the bar and holds him responsible for what could happen to him or his family: “I’m going to name everyone involved, if this ship sinks we all go togetheralthough I am not guilty of someone’s death injury, I am an accomplice, but do not pay just for sinners “.

The Facebook profile in which Víctor Mario published his statement has already been removed from the social network.

The “dangerous” leader who blames is located in social networks like Pablo. He’s supposedly the guy holding Atlas’s bloody jersey. After being very active after the first hours of the tragedy, Twitter suspended his account for violating the terms of service and rules of use.

The leaders of the “Albiazul Resistance” bar are under scrutiny considered to be the instigators and responsible for the chaos. One of the first resolutions of Liga MX has been to prohibit the presence of barristas in visiting stadiums, although the soccer media claims their total disappearance.

Until noon on Monday, the local authorities had reported the opening of investigation files, but not of any detainee for the events.

