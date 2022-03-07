Ice Boat racecourse is a good alternative to Gran Turismo 7

As gamers from all over the world enjoy the Grand Touring 7 recently released, the players of Minecraft they can enjoy an alternative in the form of ice boat racing.

The best-selling game’s physics and creative tools have allowed players to create their own unique experiences, with a skilled fan even taking a course in the style Mario Kart on Minecraft a few months ago.

another video of Minecraft cool and unique has surfaced online, courtesy of Reddit user SirKillianMC, who decided to capture some footage of them racing around a player-created race track in a modified version of one of the game’s ships.

Ice Boat Racing 🙂 from Minecraft

The race track itself appears to be made of ice coated to look like asphalt while also providing slippery physics so that SirKillianMClz take advantage of it

Many commentators have noted that the track appears to be a replica of the Monza International Autodromo in Italy, making comparisons with sim racing series from around the world such as Grand Touring and force.

The creations of Minecraft can emulate movies StudioGhibli, sci-fi properties and fantasy worlds, so it’s not too far-fetched to compare one to a contemporary racing game.

While the title blocks Mojang might not be a perfect replacement for something like grand tourism, the video of sirkillianmc makes revving this track seem almost as much fun.