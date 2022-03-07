I needed to focus on my career

The Cuban singer and actress Camila Cabello spoke for the first time about the reasons for her breakup with Canadian Shawn Mendes and assured that he needed to concentrate on his career, in full growth and with a new album coming out.

The interpreter of “Havana” affirmed in an interview for Apple Music 1 that the relationship meant a lot to both of them because they started dating very young and supported each other in difficult moments, of professional and personal growth, “as if we were really learning how to be healthy adults,” he said.

Camila confessed that the single “Bam Bam”, in which he collaborates with the Englishman Ed Sheeranis dedicated in some way to her courtship with Mendes and to the different cycles of love and life.

“I have a broken heart and life is hard, (…) but it always has crazy turns that surprise you and you have to accept them with a sense of humor,” added the singer.

The famous assured that they are still close friendsbecause the reasons for the break weighed on both parties, based on their busy schedules of concerts and recording sessions that kept them very busy and away at important moments.

He said that one of his main supports after the end of the relationship it was his family and, in particular, his mother. “She is always telling me that this is life (…) so she wanted to include in my songs that Latin sense of her advice,” she revealed.

Camila commented that going through the end of a relationship, which was also widely followed by the media and fanspositively influenced his writing process and that everything he learned was reflected in some way on his new album Familywhich will go on sale next April 8.

“I feel like I’m finally in a place where I’ve had experiences, gone to therapy, put in a lot of work, (…) I’m fine now and I don’t need things to be perfect to enjoy my life and that’s what this is about. song and (…) almost the entire album,” he explained.

The singer noted that her priorities fluctuated and her approaches changed during the time he shared with Mendes and that her new professional projects have become a tool for her to become a better person. “My basic attention [durante el proceso creativo] was to create intimacy with my collaborators and make music with people with whom I later want to have dinner”, he added.

He also said that this transformation in perspectives and points of view was mutual and that, of course, influenced their decision to end in a sensitive way, without drama and with respect for everything they experienced together as a couple.

At the end of the interview, Camila mentioned again how important it was to be able to count on Ed Sheeran, whom he praised for his human and musical quality, the great skills he has as a singer and composer. “Ed is amazing and being able to sing with him has been great,” she confessed.

East March 3, the artist born in Havana reached the age of 25 and celebrated in style, announcing the departure of Family and premiering “Bam Bam”, a catchy song that invites you to non-stop dancing. Other songs included in the phonogram are “Don’t Go Yet”, “Oh Na Na” (with Myke Towers and Tainy) and “Lola” together with the Cuban Yotuel Romero.

