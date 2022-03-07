“I hope it will be reversed”: Spielberg joins the criticism of the Oscars for the exclusion of eight categories

Steven Spielberg is not happy. Nominated for the 94th edition of the Oscars for the musical Love without barriersthe director attacked against the controversial last decision of the Academy, consisting of excluding eight of the 23 categories of the ceremony from the live broadcast.

“Without film editing, all my movies would still be in the dailies. We all come together to make magic, and it saddens me that we can’t all be together live on television watching the magic happen, “he said in dialogue with the Deadline medium.

Specifically, the idea of ​​the entity for next Sunday, March 27, is to summon the guests to the event one hour before at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and begin the delivery of eight previously announced awards: editing, makeup and hairstyle, music original, production design, sound, fiction short film, documentary short film and animated short film, where the Chilean film competes Beastby director Hugo Covarrubias and producer Tevo Díaz.

Spielberg on the set of Love Without Barriers. Photo: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP

The speeches of the winners will be included in a synthetic way in the transmission that the whole world will see on TV, establishing a disparate treatment with the remaining 15 categories that has irritated the guilds and some of the most renowned filmmakers in the industry. A wave of darts against which the organization hopes to resist while keeping hopes of picking up the weak audience of the program.

“I do not agree with the decision made by the executive committee. I firmly believe that this is perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world. We all make movies together, we become a family where one job is as essential as the next. I feel like at the Academy Awards there’s no one above the line, no one below the line. We are all on the same line giving our best to tell the best stories we can. And that means, to me, that we should all sit together at the live dinner table at five,” he explained.

However, Spielberg – distinguished with three golden statuettes throughout his career – is not optimistic about a change. “I hope it will reverse, but I don’t forecast a reversal and I’m not optimistic about it,” he admitted.

The words of the filmmaker Schindler’s List They arrive a day after Jane Campion and Denis Villeneuve criticized the Academy. “I don’t know what his reasons were, it’s hard for any director to understand that choice,” said the author of the power of the dog. Meanwhile, the Canadian filmmaker said: “I think it’s a mistake. And I understand they’re under tremendous pressure, but I think it’s not the right decision.”