“I don’t take it from here if it’s not walking”

More than 24 hours have passed since the tragic episodes in the The Corregidora Stadium between groups of fans of the white roosters and Atlas that, according to official figures from the Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Queretaroled to nine spectators who were transferred to the General Hospital and two of them seriously.

One of them goes by the name of Stephen Hernandezaliases’the razor‘, who, according to information provided by a member of his family and who was able to find out previously ESPNis still under the effects of sedatives so that he can be intubated and wait for the effusion he suffered as a result of the blows he received to subside. The corrector.

The relative with whom you had contact ESPN made it clear that they are receiving all possible care in the hospital and pointed out: “They offered me a helicopter to take him to Guadalajarafood, hostel, what can I tell you, I can’t complain, but I’m not going to leave here until I take it out on foot“.

The family member emphatically repeated that they will not accept the offer to transfer Stephen airway and that they will remain in Queretaro “here it will stay until it goes well“.

Stephen Hernandezfollower of Atlasremains intubated at the General Hospital of Queretaro for the various injuries he suffered last Saturday and is already accompanied by various members of his family while he continues to be treated by the doctors of the aforementioned hospital, but they made it clear that he traveled alone to the commitment that was held in The corrector.

The family member also indicated that several people have been keeping an eye on the evolution of Stephen at all times.

“I don’t know who they were. Queretaromanagers, they only offered me to go to the hotel, but I’m not moving from here, I thank you, but I want to be stuck here” and even pointed out that they traveled with their own resources to the state capital.

“I arrived with my own means. I paid for my traffic booth. No one has contacted me to review the issue of expenses.”

for now, Stephen Hernandez and other fans of Atlas They are still in the General Hospital of this city, while other of their colleagues have gradually been discharged from the same sanatorium, while the authorities continue to search for those responsible for the violent episodes that led to the suspension of Clausura 2022 and the determination by the MX Leaguethat there will no longer be any more entertainment groups traveling for away games.