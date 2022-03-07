How to read group chat messages without entering WhatsApp?

WhatsApp: How to read group chat messages without entering?

Today we will introduce you to the trick to read messages from group conversations without entering the WhatsApp chat, so continue reading so you can learn how to do it.

It is worth mentioning that this way you will not leave the checkmark and you will be able to read all the messages and see the photos of the group without the members noticing.

That’s right, it seems that WhatsApp is an instant messaging application that among its settings has the tool to disable “Read Receipt”.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Enter the app without pressing its icon on your cell phone

This means that your contacts will not know when you read their messages, but keep in mind that you will not know if they have left you in seen, the same will happen with the statuses.

However, the aforementioned option does not apply to group chats, so this time we will teach you how to read all the messages in a group without the need to enter the conversation.

So if you belong to a group chat and it is in constant activity, when you enter the conversation the members will be able to see your check mark for texts, audios, photos, videos, documents, etc.

But, there is a trick so that the display does not appear, it will not be necessary to install WhatsApp Plus or apps that put your personal information at risk.

STEPS TO VIEW GROUP CHAT MESSAGES WITHOUT ENTERING THE CONVERSATION

First, you need to make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.

Then open the app and click on the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner.

Write the name of the group to which you belong and you want to see the messages and photos without leaving the seen.

Finally, wait for the application to process the information and at the bottom you will be able to see all the content without the members noticing.

Ready, the messages that are at the top are the most recent, even on the right you get the exact time or date.