How to identify a possible appendicitis?

Having nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain should not be taken lightly as it can turn into a severe appendicitis that will take you directly to the hospital if it is not treated in a timely manner, that is why here we will tell you some warning signs to avoid it, although it is best to go to the doctor if you have any discomfort.

What is appendicitis?

The appendicitis It is a very painful condition in which the appendix becomes inflamed and fills with pus.

This condition begins by causing pain in the lower right abdomen. Although, according to specialists, in most cases, the pain begins around the navel, and then shifts. If the first warning sign or symptom is not attended to, the inflammation worsens and the pain of appendicitis will increase considerably.

According to certain diagnoses, it is more common for a appendicitis to people between 10 and 30 years of age, although everyone can suffer from it.

Symptoms of appendicitis

It is important to be alert to identify a possible appendicitis and go immediately to the emergency room if you have any of these symptom:

Severe pain on the right side of the lower abdomen, or around the navel that moves to the lower right abdomen.

nausea and vomiting

loss of appetite

Fever

constipation or diarrhea

Abdominal distention (may look bloated)

flatulence

The appendicitis it can be caused by a plug in the lining of the appendix which will certainly cause an infection and the bacteria will multiply rapidly causing the appendix to become inflamed and fill with pus so if not treated immediately the appendix it can break.

If this is not treated as soon as possible, it could cause serious complications, causing the appendix to perforate, producing peritonitis, but also an accumulation of pus that forms in the abdomen.