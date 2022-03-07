How old is Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman?

Robert Pattinson is not the youngest actor to play Bruce Wayne on film

At last the long-awaited batman from the director Matt Reeves. One of the points that most caught the attention of the film is the interpretation of Robert Pattinson of a BruceWayne relatively inexperienced, young and establishing himself as a vigilante in Gotham.

Matt Reevesstated in an interview that the BruceWayne from Robert Pattinson was written to have around 30 years. He is a Dark Knight who is settling in Gotham as a vigilante. Robert Pattinson is greater than the character, since he is 35 years old, but he perfectly appears the age of the Bruce on the tape, which fits with what Reeves established about the age of the character.

In the movie, Bruce Wayne has been Batman for about 2 years. If we compare this to the version of the character in the comics, Bruce was 26 years old during the events of Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One, having returned to Gotham at the age of 25. That suggests he would be 27 or 28 years old after his first two years fighting crime in Gotham so Pattinson’s version is older than his counterpart in the vignettes.

As for the acting part, it makes more sense to think that the age of Batman matches the age of the actors who played it, unless a different age is specifically mentioned. Michael Keaton played BruceWayne on Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) at the age of 37, only two years older than Robert Pattinson. Val Kilmer and George Clooneylike Pattinson, were also 35 years old when they gave life to BruceWayne in their respective movies.

Ben Affleck he was 43 years old when it premiered Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but his claim that he’s been fighting crime for 20 years probably means the character was 45 or 46 at the time. Meanwhile he BruceWayne de Pattinson would have been the youngest Dark Knight when he started fighting crime before the events of batman, Christian Bale has been the youngest actor to give life to the Dark Knight, since he was 31 years old when he shot Batman Begins.