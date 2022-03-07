How many doctors have suffered machismo from patients?

Doctor working.

A study on inequality and machismo in the medical group carried out by Metges de Catalunya (MC) and in which 685 doctors have participated has revealed that 73 percent of female doctors have suffered situations of machismo in dealing with patients.

Discriminatory conduct refers to sexist language used by users when they relate to medical professionals, but, above all, to the difference in value and recognition that patients attribute to male and female doctors. Thus, 65 percent of those surveyed consider that the credibility and authority given to female doctors is less than that given to male doctors.

In the relationship in the work teams, 41 percent of the doctors affirm that they have suffered macho attitudes on the part of their colleagues and hierarchical superiors (heads, directors and managers). In this sense, the survey corroborates the glass ceiling that also prevails in the health sector. 56 percent feel that being a woman limits their chances of job promotion and 53 percent say that the positions of responsibility in their workplace are held by men.

In the case of the Institut Català de la Salut (ICS), with 75 percent of the workforce made up of women, only 30 percent are in command positionsaccording to data from the II Pla d’Igualtat of the public company, which also indicates that the wage gap is 11 percent.

Does motherhood generate inequality?

74 percent of the facultatives believe that motherhood has affected your career progress. In fact, having children is the main factor of inequality for female doctors, both in terms of remuneration and access to managerial positions and leadership in health research projects.

Among its causes are the Greater request for reductions in working hoursleave of absence and permits to care for minors and dependent persons, the underrepresentation of women in positions of command, especially in those with the highest pay, the reduction in the number of on-call hours performed by medical professionals and the greater difficulty in accessing some salary supplements, as well as higher levels of professional career.

The conciliation is the root of the problem, according to the participants in the study of the medical union. 67 percent remark that they do not have facilities to reconcile personal and work life. Based on the results of the survey, for Metges de Catalunya it is “urgent” that the Department of Health apply “effective and not rhetorical policies of equality”.

What does Metges claim from Catalonia?

The union calls for the activation of awareness campaigns aimed at the population to “eradicate sexism from consultations”. On the other, it requires that female leadership be the “main director of health management”, so that motherhood or the care of dependents does not pose an obstacle to professional development or a reason for employment and pay discrimination.

The union recalls that the feminization of medicine is a reality and the health system “cannot be alien or immobile” regarding the changes and adaptations that are necessary to guarantee equal rights and opportunities between women and men.