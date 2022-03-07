How do companies take care of their workers today?

In a context like the current one, employees ask companies for additional benefits to those that had been proposed to date. Faced with the current wage contention, which makes it difficult to ask for a salary increase, workers increasingly value the social benefits offered by companies and which can constitute a differentiating factor when it comes to attracting and retaining talent. Having a company culture that supports employees so that they can carry out their work in an ideal environment is so relevant that companies are making more and more efforts to improve the emotional salarywhich refers to a series of remunerations, beyond monetary ones, that companies offer to improve the quality of life of their employees, offering them additional motivation that usually translates into commitment to the company’s objectives.

The importance of emotional salary

Aída Rubio, Director of the Psychology Service and Health Psychologist at TherapyChat, explains the reason for the importance of this salary, which far from being reflected in the financial field, goes into the well-being of the worker in other aspects capable of generating better offices in the future. “The greatest value of companies is their human capital, so not taking care of it has repercussions in terms of productivity and efficiency. A happy worker who feels cared for by his company is a more productive, more creative person, with greater problem-solving capacity and more assertive with his colleagues. He is, in short, a person who does his job better and who can also contribute more to the growth of the company”. Companies are turning to employee welfare at a social, work, physical and emotional level to such an extent that those who have not opted for this type of measure are suffering from rotation and flight of talent towards other healthier environments where people feel well cared for.

The study ‘Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey’ explores how companies are increasingly concerned about the well-being of their employees, and points out that their demands have changed as the pandemic has progressed. Now, 55% claim health insurance with access to a health service. telemedicine, 54% demand comprehensive support and resources to manage work-life balance and 54% ask for improvements to their health insurance. Financial well-being and mental health are also relevant to employees, and the option of telemedicine and digital apps that offer health advice are especially in demand by workers with young children, as they offer more flexibility and are better suited to their needs. Lifestyle.

The initiatives of the companies to improve the quality of life of the worker

Google, aware that the workplace is constantly changing, has created, together with the Office of Things design studio, meditation rooms (do you dare to try it?) inspired by bunkers that combine technology, light and sound to create immersive and relaxing atmospheres . Called the Immersive Space Series, they have been conceived so that employees can recognize and restore their mental health.

The existence of this type of initiatives by companies is vital, since there are so many books, talks and podcasts so that workers are not victims of ‘burnout’ that it seems that the responsibility falls solely on their shoulders, when the truth is that companies also have to change some aspects of their behavior and invest in certain improvements and changes so that their workers are satisfied.

We spoke with Carolina Mouné, HR Business Partner at Spring Professional, to find out if the companies that are most aware of the measures that increase the well-being of workers really are. “The era of coronavirus It has encouraged companies to continue betting even more on all kinds of wellness and health measures. For years, in human resources departments we have been focusing on the employee/intern”, he explains. Mouné points out that many studies support the fact that employee happiness has an impact on greater productivity in the company. “If we base ourselves on the concept of ‘psychological safety’, which is the basis of all these studies, the result is that if companies work in trusted environments with all that this entails, not only in terms of human resources and benefits , but the leadership and work environment in which employees develop, people will give the best version of themselves, they will come to work happy and spaces for creativity and high performance will be fostered”, he says.

Improving the quality of sleep of their workers is another of the new concerns of some companies, which adopt the “eight-eight-eight” method: eight hours of work, eight hours of sleep and eight hours of free time. In this way, an attempt is made to combat the sleep procrastination, increasingly common in a world where it seems that 24 hours are never enough, and much of the blame lies with our working life. So important is the quality of rest that in ‘Feed sleep for a healthy brain’ (Roca Editorial), Raquel Marín points out that studies agree that the midday nap is beneficial for memory, somatic, emotional and learning aspects. Hence the rise in calls ‘power naps’, which counteract the physiological effects that occur in the body since we wake up, improving our mood, increasing stimuli, reducing the chances of making mistakes and paying more attention to work. That is why there are already offices all over the world that have conditioned holes in the walls so that employees can rest.

Last October, the world of work underwent a radical turn when the employees of the Desiguall The company’s proposal that workers at the central offices reduce their working hours to four days a week (Monday to Thursday), with the option of teleworking one of these days. “The initiative is part of a broader plan to offer disruptive work and conciliation models, and which also involves implementing improvements for the rest of the groups that cannot take advantage of this day -due to the specificities of their positions, such as store workers, commercial and operations teams-, and for strengthening the service to stores and logistics centers. We are convinced that this proposal will allow us to take a step forward in the implementation of more conciliatory work models and flexible”, explains the company, whose central offices, with impressive views of the sea, have a multitude of rest spaces and are committed to the formula of ‘hot seats’, which allow each worker to sit down to work in the place they prefer .

Carolina Mouné, HR Business Partner at Spring Professional, delves into the measures that companies are already taking to improve the quality of life of workers. “Within labor welfare, all working conditions that affect the worker are included. Social benefits such as medical insurance, flexible remuneration, work-life balance and flexibility measures, and education, training and development programs, which allow you to advance in your professional career. In the field of physical well-being, more and more programs are being created to promote sports and Healthy life, nutrition or health promotion workshops. If we talk about emotional well-being, we include programs aimed at employees to improve sleep quality, practice ‘mindfulness’, meditation, work on resilience and motivation programs. And lastly, in terms of social welfare, employee recognition measures, celebrations, team integration and cohesion programs, etc. are included”, she concludes.

