Hollow Knight’s recent discount makes it the best seller of the week on the Nintendo Switch eShop (5/3/22)
Like every week, we bring you the list with The games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Top of the Switch eShop
This time we see that Hollow Knight It is placed at the top after its recent offer in the eShop, which we already informed you about on the web. Here are the full lists:
All the games:
- Hollow Knight
- Cuphead
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Overcooked! two
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Among Us
- FIFA 22: Legacy Edition
- Blasphemous
- Boomerang Fu
- Inside
- Minecraft
- Limbo
- Triangle Strategy
- Football Cup 2021
- Draw a Stickman Epic 2
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Worms WMD
- MotoGP 20
- stardew valley
- ToolsUp!
- sonic mania
- Jet Kave Adventure
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition
- Overcooked! Special Edition
- monopoly
- Thief Simulator
- Super Bomberman R
- Unravel Two
Digital-Only Games:
- Cuphead
- Among Us
- Boomerang Fu
- Inside
- Limbo
- Football Cup 2021
- Draw a Stickman Epic 2
- Worms WMD
- MotoGP 20
- ToolsUp!
- Jet Kave Adventure
- Thief Simulator
- Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Summer in Mara
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
- Real Boxing 2
- Genetic Disaster
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Air
- Eternal Rise
- Trivial
- Overlanders
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Cooking Simulator
- FAR: Lone Sails
- DOOM 3
- unpacking
- Slime Rancher
- townscaper
Source: eShop.