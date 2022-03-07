Hollow Knight’s recent discount makes it the best seller of the week on the Nintendo Switch eShop (5/3/22)

Like every week, we bring you the list with The games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Top of the Switch eShop

This time we see that Hollow Knight It is placed at the top after its recent offer in the eShop, which we already informed you about on the web. Here are the full lists:

All the games:

Hollow Knight Cuphead Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokemon Legends: Arceus Overcooked! two Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Among Us FIFA 22: Legacy Edition Blasphemous Boomerang Fu Inside Minecraft Limbo Triangle Strategy Football Cup 2021 Draw a Stickman Epic 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Worms WMD MotoGP 20 stardew valley ToolsUp! sonic mania Jet Kave Adventure Rayman Legends Definitive Edition Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition Overcooked! Special Edition monopoly Thief Simulator Super Bomberman R Unravel Two

Digital-Only Games:

Cuphead Among Us Boomerang Fu Inside Limbo Football Cup 2021 Draw a Stickman Epic 2 Worms WMD MotoGP 20 ToolsUp! Jet Kave Adventure Thief Simulator Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition Summer in Mara Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition Real Boxing 2 Genetic Disaster Five Nights at Freddy’s Air Eternal Rise Trivial Overlanders Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Cooking Simulator FAR: Lone Sails DOOM 3 unpacking Slime Rancher townscaper

Source: eShop.