Hollow Knight’s recent discount makes it the best seller of the week on the Nintendo Switch eShop (5/3/22)

Like every week, we bring you the list with The most downloaded games on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Top of the Switch eShop

This time we see that Hollow Knight It is placed at the top after its recent offer in the eShop, which we already informed you about on the web. Here are the full lists:

All the games:

  1. Hollow Knight
  2. Cuphead
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  5. Overcooked! two
  6. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  7. Among Us
  8. FIFA 22: Legacy Edition
  9. Blasphemous
  10. Boomerang Fu
  11. Inside
  12. Minecraft
  13. Limbo
  14. Triangle Strategy
  15. Football Cup 2021
  16. Draw a Stickman Epic 2
  17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  18. Worms WMD
  19. MotoGP 20
  20. stardew valley
  21. ToolsUp!
  22. sonic mania
  23. Jet Kave Adventure
  24. Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
  25. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition
  26. Overcooked! Special Edition
  27. monopoly
  28. Thief Simulator
  29. Super Bomberman R
  30. Unravel Two

Digital-Only Games:

  1. Cuphead
  2. Among Us
  3. Boomerang Fu
  4. Inside
  5. Limbo
  6. Football Cup 2021
  7. Draw a Stickman Epic 2
  8. Worms WMD
  9. MotoGP 20
  10. ToolsUp!
  11. Jet Kave Adventure
  12. Thief Simulator
  13. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition
  14. Summer in Mara
  15. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
  16. Real Boxing 2
  17. Genetic Disaster
  18. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  19. air
  20. Eternal Rise
  21. Trivial
  22. Overlanders
  23. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
  24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  25. Cooking Simulator
  26. FAR: Lone Sails
  27. DOOM 3
  28. unpacking
  29. Slime Rancher
  30. townscaper

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Source: eShop.

