Hernán Cristante recognizes two of the aggressors and is willing to show them

Hernán Cristante, Gallos coach, told the media about his experience of what happened on Saturday in La Corregidora

Hernan Cristantetechnician of the Querétaro White Roostersstated that he recognizes two of the aggressors who participated in the violent acts of the Corregidora Stadiumfrom last Saturday, and assures that he is willing to denounce them.

“A boy was being beaten, I wanted to get closer but a lot of people got in and I grabbed three boys to get him out and we took him to the tunnel, I can identify two very well and I’m not afraid,” he assured Hernan Cristantetechnician of roosters.

the coach of roosters helped to protect the fans who were attacked by the barristas of the team of Queretaroregardless of whether they were supporters of the opposing team. That gives him the possibility of identifying two aggressors and he is willing to report them.

“Are you willing to denounce the aggressors?” chrysanthemum. “Yes,” said the Argentine. “I’m not afraid,” added the former Toluca coach.

The directors of the roosters must present themselves to the Querétaro Attorney General’s Office to render reports and help identify the members of their animation groups who participated in the attacks on fans of the Atlas.

Hernán Cristante recounted his experience of what happened on Saturday in La Corregidora Getty Images

In these appearances, he could participate Hernan Cristantesince he assures that he has identified two of the aggressors.

“There are people who are going to take matters into their own hands, because they have already approached us too, we cannot allow violence to continue to affect us, I think the boys were a good example and it should permeate that on the networks,” he acknowledged. chrysanthemum.

It is expected that in the next few hours the first arrests will be made of the people who caused a balance of 26 injuries, one of them seriously and another four in a delicate state. The Querétaro government declared that those responsible for the tragedy will be rigorously punished.