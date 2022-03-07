Hear Keanu Reeves as Batman in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

did you ever think about Keanu Reeves like Batman? Perhaps because of his appearance it has not come to mind, but his voice? well now in DC Super-Pets League we can hear Reeves give his own version of Batman, along with his dog with the voice of kevin hart. Strange combination that for some reason works.

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a group of shelter pets (Ace the Hound, PB the Pot-bellied Pig, Merton the Turtle, and Chip the Squirrel) to harness their new powers and Help him rescue the superheroes.

In addition to Reeves and Hart, the voice cast of DC Super-Pets League includes Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz. It will hit theaters this summer.

Here you can see the trailer in its English version with the voice of Reeves and also dubbed into Spanish:

