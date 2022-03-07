‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Wasn’t Sure She Was an Actress

From a very young age, Emma Watson showed a keen interest in performance. Although she had no professional acting credits before being cast in the Harry Potter films, he had done three plays. But Watson’s passions weren’t limited to acting. In fact, for a while, she didn’t even know if she wanted to pursue acting as a career.

Emma Watson was sure to play Hermione Granger

Watson may not have been sure about acting, but she was absolutely certain that she was destined to play Hermione Granger. The then 9-year-old boy felt an affinity with the young witch because they shared similar personality traits. Even before having her first official audition, when she was doing the general audition at her school, she knew she would go out for Hermione. In an interview with GQ UK, the actress recalled everything she did to secure the role for her.

“I worked hard to get Hermione, and my mom has a video I made for the first audition and she makes me do the same take over and over, like 27 times from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon and I was relentless. ,” the Harry Potter alum recalled. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to act, but I was sure he wanted this role.”

Unlike her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star, Watson was unsure of a professional acting career.

But even after Watson beat the odds and secured the coveted role, she still wasn’t sure acting was her way. She remembers considering other careers even in the midst of filming the Harry Potter films. Her ambivalence about becoming a professional adult actress was in direct contrast to the goals of her co-star, Daniel Radcliffe.

“I think when I was younger I wasn’t really sure I wanted to act, so I played around with a few different ideas,” Watson shared. “I wasn’t sure if I would like to write or if I would like to do something in fashion. I wasn’t really focused in the same way that Dan was from the beginning. His parents [worked in the industry]he went to the theater, he saw movies, he was absolutely determined from the beginning: ‘I’m going to be an actor’”.

When did the ‘Harry Potter’ star decide on an acting career?

Unlike his partner Harry Potter co-star, Watson didn’t have the same entertainment-focused upbringing. For a time, acting was more of a hobby than a path in life. “We had maybe four tapes in our entire house,” Watson explained. “My father doesn’t watch movies, and I had been taken to the movies maybe twice on a school trip. I had always loved acting in school plays, but that was not an ambition I really thought about.”

So when did Watson decide she was sure to act like a true career? Interestingly, her participation in the Harry Potter The franchise helped her come to that conclusion. “I guess what I have changed is that leaving Potter I’ve become more focused,” Watson explained. “I’ve focused on what I really want to do, which is acting.”

