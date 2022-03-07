‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Wasn’t Sure She Was an Actress

From a very young age, Emma Watson showed a keen interest in performance. Although she had no professional acting credits before being cast in the Harry Potter films, he had done three plays. But Watson’s passions weren’t limited to acting. In fact, for a while, she didn’t even know if she wanted to pursue acting as a career.

Emma Watson was sure to play Hermione Granger

Watson may not have been sure about acting, but she was absolutely certain that she was destined to play Hermione Granger. The then 9-year-old boy felt an affinity with the young witch because they shared similar personality traits. Even before having her first official audition, when she was doing the general audition at her school, she knew she would go out for Hermione. In an interview with GQ UK, the actress recalled everything she did to secure the role for her.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker