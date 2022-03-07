Harry Potter actress is hospitalized for Covid-19

Harry Potter has become one of the sagas most popular thanks to its characters endearing that continue to be remembered by fans. Over the weekend, a piece of news alerted the fans of the JK Rowling sagawell a Harry Potter actress announced that she is hospitalized for Covid-19.

What is worrying about the situation is that the young actress is in her third trimester of pregnancy And, according to the World Health Organization, testing positive for the new coronavirus during pregnancy can represent serious health problems.

Who is the Harry Potter actress who was hospitalized for Covid-19?

The Harry Potter actress who had to be hospitalized for Covid-19 is Jessie Caveknown for playing the role of Lavender Browna young Hogwarts student who appeared in later installments: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2.

Surely you remember Jessie Cave for playing the young girl in love with Ron Weasley and that caused certain havoc in his relationship with hermione. Without a doubt, he is an endearing character in the saga, for which many ‘potterheads‘ have been concerned about his health.

Photo: Instagram @jessiecave

What happened to Jessie Cave, actress of Harry Potter?

Last Sunday, March 5, Jessie Cave, Harry Potter actressannounced on his social networks that he was hospitalized for Covid-19since he published a photograph in which he appears in what appears to be an office and with a device in his baby bump.

Cave wrote: “Triage once more… Has anyone else had Covid in the third trimester and felt like a ton of bricks for weeks?”. However, he did not give any further details about his health status. The comments of the fans did not wait and they wished him the best and his speedy recovery.

Photo: Instagram @jessiecave

In accordance with U.S. Weeklyit is not the first time that Jessie Cave has gone through a situation related to Covid-19, because in 2020 revealed that one of his babies tested positive for the viruswho, fortunately, after a month was able to return home.

So far there is no more information about the state of health of the actress who played Lavender Brown in Harry Potterhowever, has been posting small videos on her social media about her maternity podcast.