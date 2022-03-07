Gloria and Emilio Estefan have their own mural in Miami’s Little Havana

A mural with the faces of Gloryand her husband Emilio Estefanwas inaugurated in the Little Havana by a foundation that seeks to beautify this neighborhood with a large Cuban population in Miami and honor Cuban-American leaders and personalities.

The work was carried out by the local artist known as Disem 305, who drew some young Estefans on one of the walls of La Casa de los Trucos, a historic Cuban costume store on the well-known Calle Ocho that “donated” the wall.

The Kcull Foundation inaugurated the mural this weekend to pay tribute to the “Emperors of Latin Pop,” the non-group organization said in a statement.

Read also: Photo of Humberto Zurita with Kika Edgar stirs up the networks

The mural is close to another that pays tribute to the “Queen of Salsa,” Celia Cruz.

Kcull recalled that music had united the Estefans since Emilio was the keyboardist for the band Miami Latin Boys in 1975, which would later switch to the iconic Miami Sound Machine.

Soon Gloria was the lead singer of a group that would go on to fame and fortune, producing some of the 10 most memorable hits of the decades.

the 80s and 90s.

Read also: The sun has risen! Luis Miguel reappears thinner

Both established themselves as one of the most productive, creative and socially committed couples in the American, Latin and international music industry.

Muralist Disem 305, real name Giovanni Borace, is a celebrated artist and illustrator of Panamanian origin known for his vibrant murals featuring photorealistic portraiture inspired by pink and teal Art Deco.

The foundation said the play “will unite” an entire community with Miami’s oldest costume shop, “a cult establishment that has its roots in 1920s Cuba.”

He emphasized that these artistic efforts “are a path to the social and economic recovery of neglected, but historic, districts.”

mafa