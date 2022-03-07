Get to know the luxury hotel where Will Smith stayed in Guatemala – Metro Ecuador

Actor Will Smith spent a few days in Guatemala to learn more about that country and its culture, so he decided to stay in an ecological hotel to enjoy the natural landscapes.

He documented part of his visit through social networks and showed that he was able to live with the locals.

The hotel he chose is called Finca San Cayetano, located in San Juan Alotenango, its ecological concept being its greatest attraction.

It has international food restaurants, a bar, a children’s club, a children’s play area, extensive green areas, a coffee farm, a coffee shop and other amenities.

According to the images published on social networks, the decoration of the place and each of the rooms can be appreciated.

There are even cabin options so that guests can be more comfortable.

In addition, according to local information, several tours are offered through the coffee plantation and also some outdoor activities, such as cycling, hiking, horseback riding and bird watching.

In social networks it was shown that the workers of the place took the opportunity to ask the Hollywood star for autographs.

“Our entire team is very excited to have been part of your visit to Guatemala and put the name of our beautiful country before the eyes of the world,” said a hotel publication.

When are the rooms?

As for the price of the rooms, according to information from the hotel itself, the cheapest is the Bourbon, with a cost of $140 dollars per night, and it has capacity for four people. It has a terrace with a view and a jacuzzi.

While the most expensive and luxurious is the Geisha, with a cost of $190 dollars per night, with capacity for up to five people. It has two terraces, a balcony and a jacuzzi.

Will Smith’s visit in Guatemala

Through his Instagram account, Smith published a video in which he showed off his best moments in that country; She even met and danced with “Lobo” Vásquez, a social media star who has become very popular.

“Hello my friends! It was a beautiful coincidence that I will always carry in my mind and heart, and that he took away a beautiful memory of my countrymen and my beautiful Guatemala. Happy weekend to all, God bless you, ”wrote“ Lobo ”on his social networks about his moment with Will.

So far, it has not been confirmed what the reason for his visit was, whether for work or just to have fun.