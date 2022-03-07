From the recording studio Karol G keeps everyone’s eyes

The musical present of Carol G is truly magnificent and this is because his songs are having millions of views on the various digital music platforms. In addition, this success of hers is reflected in awards and nominations that place her as one of the most important artists of the urban genre.

A few days ago the nominees for the Latin AMAs 2022 and the Colombian with blue hair, again, is the most nominated woman of them. With 7 mentions Carol G will seek to be the singer of the night. The categories in which the singer of the song stands out “Cob” they are as follows: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Artist – Urban, Favorite Album – Urban, Collaboration of the Year, and Favorite Social Artist. The award ceremony will be held on April 21 and will be televised by the signal Telemundo.

This 2022 will be full of jobs to Carol G since in addition to her tour that the entire continent will have her debut as an actress in an important proposal of Netflix which will star the Colombian Sofia Vergara. With this aforementioned debut, the ex of Anuel AA joins the list of singers looking to succeed in acting. Such is the case of Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Malumaamong others.

As for his tour Latin America, the first presentation of this tour, will be on the 26th of this month in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia. While he will then visit Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama and, finally, El Salvador, on June 11.

On this occasion, a few hours ago, Carol G shared on his official profile Instagram a video that took the eyes of all his fans. In the story that she published, the brunette can be seen in the recording studio working on her new song. On several occasions, the talented coffee maker has stated that a new musical theme is coming very soon with which she will seek to be one of the most listened to of the year.