From the recording studio Karol G keeps everyone’s eyes

The musical present of Carol G is truly magnificent and this is because his songs are having millions of views on the various digital music platforms. In addition, this success of hers is reflected in awards and nominations that place her as one of the most important artists of the urban genre.

A few days ago the nominees for the Latin AMAs 2022 and the Colombian with blue hair, again, is the most nominated woman of them. With 7 mentions Carol G will seek to be the singer of the night. The categories in which the singer of the song stands out “Cob” they are as follows: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Artist – Urban, Favorite Album – Urban, Collaboration of the Year, and Favorite Social Artist. The award ceremony will be held on April 21 and will be televised by the signal Telemundo.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker