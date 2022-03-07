From “smaller brain” to “penis envy”: the missing half of History

When in 1933 Sigmon Freud argued in a conference before hundreds of people that the greatest contribution of women to history had been sewing, it was only 7 years before what allows you to read this article (WiFi) was created by a woman, the highly intelligent Hedy Lamarr. When he claimed that the feminist movements that were emerging (he considered that against men) were due to a sick “penis envy”, Marie Curie had already taken home two Nobel Prizes. Also, the suffragists had wallpapered the streets and in Spain they were about to put their votes in the ballot boxes.

The concept of women as observers of events and not participants in them has accompanied us since prehistory and even today it is sometimes difficult to tell how and why we have come this far by mentioning the women who made it possible. We narrate Humanity with the face of a man and we have been doing it for so long that the imaginary rules out women when it comes to visualizing the great past events.

Professor Cristina Oñoro saw it clearly in 2018, when a famous History magazine began promoting a collectible that traveled from prehistory to the present day. There was not a single woman in it. “Not even with the already typical contributions of women as something particular, as unusual,” Oñoro assures that she has just published The ones that were missing A different world story.

A book in which, through well-known names, she tells us small anecdotes that end up being essential to understand the importance of each of these women. Thus, from the caves to our days, she goes through Denny, Agnodice, Malinche, Mery Wollstonecraft, Jane Austen, Virgina Woolf or Rosa Parks.

Culture He put on his coat, filled his pockets with stones, and dove into the waters of the River Ouse in southeastern England. It wasn’t the first time she tried […]

«All this came to my mind at the 8M 2018 demonstration. I saw a banner of a very young girl that said: ‘There are no authors in my literature book.’ And at that moment Gertrude Stein’s phrase came to me, which says that if we do not develop a critical gaze we find that we are studying our own absence, whether in history books, in museums, in the prizes that are awarded…” , reflects Oñoro, who dedicates the prologue to explaining why it is good to go back to Joan of Arc, to Victoria Kent or to anyone who dismantles “the inherited narratives about humanity”.

“What I try to the ones that were missing It’s not just recognizing and celebrating what women have done. Putting those contributions changes the history of the world, I try to make it a history of the world where there is not a single protagonist or a single protagonist, ”she adds. That’s why it starts at the beginning. It starts with Denny, or rather with the bone they found of Denny and how it turned out that it was a hybrid between a Neanderthal and a Denisovan from 90,000 BC, the first one found and which ruled out the existing theory that the different species could not be reproduce and it turned out to be a woman.

“We have studied homo sapiens as an only child and it turned out to be uncertain. Also like the hunter man, the artist man, that archaeological bias that has been applied rules out women and of course they were there, more would be missing”, he explains and adds that “when looking at a little hand painting we see that perhaps many of them They were women’s.

From there it goes to Agnodice (4th century BC), as the myth of the first female gynecologist in history, to Cleopatra and the image that has come down to our days of femme fatale or Malinche and the little importance that has been given to her role as translator. «The character of Malinche in the conquest of Mexico is essential. Without her words, Hernán Cortés and Moctezuma would not have been able to speak. Her contribution to the strategy and to the conquest itself was deliberately left on the sidelines », she assures.

Why does a Cleopatra come to us as a model for the femme fatale? Horacio was the first to call her a monster and since we are educated in male epics

On the sidelines, because as Oñoro points out, in the end they have told the story and they have done it as they thought was correct. “Why does a Cleopatra come to us as a model for the femme fatale? Horacio was the first to call her a monster and since we are educated in the masculine epics and not in the feminine ones, that is what we have learned. For example, Plato considered women much inferior to men, it was even said that we had smaller brains and that is why we were less intelligent », he explains.

Or that we were not capable of reaching the same mastery as them. To exemplify this, she tells us about Jane Austen and how she was considered a pink author, of women, of women’s things. According to Oñoro «they did not see beyond the plot, they did not perceive the bottom. That social criticism, that criticism towards the situation of women and for a long time she has been miscategorized ».

The book ends with Hermione from Harry Potter. She ends up talking about the importance of that character in the imagination of teenagers at the time. In how Malala Yousafzai, the girl who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, assured that thanks to her she awakened her feminist conscience, how thanks to her she had seen that it was possible. As Emma Watson, the actress who plays the role of Hermione, would say before the United Nations when she was called to speak about women: “You may wonder what the girl from Harry Potter is doing here.” Stop asking him.