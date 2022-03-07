From Rihanna to Kim Kardashian: Check out the best celebrity looks from Fashion Week here

During this day the famous parade is taking place Fashion Weekas well known as fashion week. The most famous and recognized clothing brands, such as Prada, Balenciaga, Versace, Armani, Dior, among others. The celebrities were not left out of the great event and presented their best outfits. Among the personalities that were part of this version were Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Jisoo.

This time the epicenter of fashion has moved to the city of Milan in Italy, where fashion geniuses are exposed in an innovative collection of the autumn/winter 2022 period, which embraced the aesthetic focused on streetwear with statement jewelry (which is exaggerated accessories), trying to imitate a minimalist beauty.

Here in TimeX We present the best and most controversial looks of fashion week, about the trends that will be worn in the next season.

See here the best looks of the famous in the “Fashion Week”

Rihanna

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna entered the list of the most striking looks of this version of fashion week, with a translucent black dress with a “Matrix” style jacket, betting on a monochrome outfit, with patent leather boots, redefining thus the maternal dress.

Jisoo

Jisoo is one of the members of the renowned group Blackpink and participated in Fashion Week with a simple but elegant style, the singer used a yellow “Prince of Wales” dress accompanied by a white shirt and a black tie that has been one of the important elements that they have submitted for the next period.

kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian always opts for daring “looks”, and this time she wore a complicated but impressive wardrobe, using adhesive tape, in the style of Lady Gaga in the “Telephone” video clip, becoming one of the most talked about of the day.

Zendaya

The actress who recently participated in “Spiderman” and “Euphoria”, was one of the most outstanding stars among the outfits betting on a total look that consists of creating outfits inspired by the same color or pattern. In this case she used the color pink.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid has become one of the most outstanding models of the last decade. She has made 30 covers of the different editions of Vogue, this time the model surprised with a stunning red corset-type dress attached to her body, betting on a more vintage version and using a total look.

