Friends: They confirm what we suspected of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on the set

When the duo sat down with the rest of the cast for Friends Reunion on HBO Max, some racy details surfaced about the actors, but they actually denounced themselves. Turns out there’s a reason the chemistry between Ross and Rachel is so believable.

March 07, 2022 10:19 a.m.

The hit ’90s sitcom, friends does a fantastic job detailing the complicated love lives of Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Joey Tribbinai (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Rachel GreeneJennifer Aniston and Ross Geller as David Schwimmer for 10 seasons.

Friends: The cast confesses what everyone suspected about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer behind the scenes

Monica and Chandler have their bumps, while Phoebe and Joey navigate love life. Still, the most complex relationship on Friends is that of Ross and Rachel, a what-they-what-they-want romance that begins in season 1 and, by the end of season 10, is nicely wrapped with a bow. .

The actress explained that “they channeled all [su] adoration and love for each other in Ross and Rachel,” which was clearly evident on screen. The actors didn’t do much to hide their crushes from their on-set colleagues, often snuggling up on the famous coffee shop couch and they slept in each other’s arms. David Schwimmer confirmed that they never became an element in his personal life: “We never crossed that line, we respect it.”

Meanwhile, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry admitted that they knew of Aniston and Schwimmer’s feelings for each other, and Matt LeBlanc joked that it was silly that they never connected.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s chemistry was a ‘hot topic’ on the set of Friends

The co-stars of Friends of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they weren’t the only ones aware of the sparks that flew between the two early on in the show, particularly during Season 1. In an interview, series co-creator Marta Kauffman and slash-executive-director-producer Kevin Bright confessed that Almost everyone on set was speculating about the two actors’ feelings for each other, as they were too obvious to ignore.

“It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between them in the scenes. Everyone suspected that something was up”

“Nobody found anything. [lo que realmente sucedió entre Aniston y Schwimmer]; It was just rumors based on how good they were as actors, but the set was on fire.”

And the same what Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer never crossed a line in uniting their personal and professional lives, the minds behind friends they didn’t let the stars’ initial romantic feelings shape the story between Ross and Rachel. Although Aniston and Schwimmer never became a couple in real life, at least Ross and Rachel finally got their happy ending in the series finale. All’s well that ends well, right?