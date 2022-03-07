Fortnite: What if you could choose the direction of the battle bus?

We are already finishing Chapter 3 of Fortniteand whether you are new to the battle royale of Epic Games, or one of the veterans who has been since 2017, surely you have wondered about the fate and course of the battle bus in every game. Especially when you have preferred locations.

Sometimes destiny is capricious, and it is enough that we want to go to a certain location so that the battle bus passes as far as possible, or something that can be even worse, that it is just the beginning and therefore a place where Surely a large number of players will fall, guaranteeing us a large dose of action from the second 1, and high chances of being defeated sooner than desired.

This becomes even more relevant with missions, such as helping to defeat Gunnar, located in Clandestine Cavern. For something like this, the ideal is to be as alone as possible, since the location is already full of bots, and the boss himself is hard to crack. Surely when we want to do this challenge, the bus will always start in that northeast area of ​​the map, guaranteeing us a good company of rivals.

Does this have a solution? Is it possible to be able to choose the direction of the battle bus while loading the game? Hundreds of games are uploaded to the servers in each region. Fortnite simultaneous, which allows us in most cases to wait only about 30 seconds, or even less. Time that the game takes for the pairing, and that it does not touch us or with people who have never played if we have been playing for some time, or people too addicted for our level.

This impossible dream arises from time to time in the community, but the truth is that it is completely unknown if Epic Games has considered it. It is not that we can choose it as is, but there could be three options, and that we jump to that game that suits us best, even if this means waiting a few more seconds. Of course, these are unnecessary efforts for the development team, since it is all a matter of playing more games, which is a benefit for the game, whichever way you look at it.